Suara.com – The Political Indicators survey institute released the results of an opinion poll on the issue of political dynasties which has recently been busy in society. Moreover, after the decision of the Constitutional Court (MK) regarding the requirements for Presidential and Vice Presidential Candidates.

Principal Researcher on Indonesian Political Indicators, Burhanuddin Muhtadi, when releasing the results of a survey entitled ‘The Gibran Effect and Recent Electoral Dynamics’ virtually, Sunday (12/11/2023), said that the Constitutional Court’s decision did not actually trigger public concern about the potential for dynastic politics. Based on the survey results, the majority of the public think this issue is normal.

“There are 42.9 percent of people who feel that the issue of dynastic politics is not too worrying, it’s just normal,” said Burhanuddin to journalists, Sunday (12/11/2023).

Meanwhile, those who thought they were worried about dynastic politics over the Constitutional Court’s decision, said Burhanuddin, were 39.2 percent. However, this figure is actually a decrease compared to October’s findings.

“In the period 16-20 October, there were 47.9 percent who felt worried about national politics. “At the beginning of November, there was a slight decline, to 39.2 percent,” explained Burhanuddin.

On the other hand, public perception that they are not worried about dynastic political issues has increased. If it was originally 33.7 percent, it has now risen to 42.9 percent.

In other findings, the majority of the public also believes that dynastic politics will not interfere with democracy. This is because the democratic party is carried out directly by the people.

“Around 52.6 percent think that dynastic politics is not a problem as long as it goes through a direct election process by the people. “Meanwhile, those who think otherwise are still quite large, reaching 36.3 percent,” added Burhanuddin.

The national Indicator survey was conducted between 27 October – 1 November 2023, placing 1,220 respondents through face-to-face interviews, with a confidence level of 95 percent.