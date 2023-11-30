No wires, greater efficiency in heating the body: Indian’s patent could revolutionize the standards for heatable technical clothing

November 30, 2023

One of the biggest problems for those who go riding in winter it’s the cold: whether you cover short distances or travel long distances, the cold temperature can not only compromise driving pleasure, but also safety. To fight harsh climates, when you ride a motorbike there are many possibilities and one of these passes through thermal clothing and accessories such as heatable mittens or saddles.

Unfortunately both suffer from some weak points: heated grips and saddles may see their relief effect from the harsh temperatures partially reduced when wearing heavy technical winter clothing with technological membranes designed specifically to avoid “communications” between the outside and inside of the clothing, while the advantageous – because they are in contact with the body – heated technical clothing is often battery powered or must be connected to the motorbike’s electrical system. In the first case you run the risk of a heat supply that is limited in time and insufficient for the journey or itinerary (and the batteries must then be recharged), in the second case instead the presence of power cables sometimes they discourage those who want something more practical.

This is probably why Indian thought of patenting a technical clothing with wireless charginga bit like what happens with smartphones: by equipping the motorbike with induction charging points: footrests, knobs or other contact points with clothing which, in the patent, must be of a specific type and dedicated to charging.

The Columbus egg, therefore, even if there are some other aspects to consider such as the need for dedicated clothing (and therefore, perhaps, the formation of new technical standards) but the advantage of getting on the saddle without cables to connect or batteries to keeping an eye on and immediately feeling warm could overcome any doubts. Among other things, again Indian has proposed induction charging – or charge maintenance – for batteries. Nothing particularly new but the fact that it is applied to a motorcycle equipped with an ICE engine is novel.