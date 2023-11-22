Disney+ already has the premieres ready for the month of December. Not only will it be full of Christmas premieres, since some have already landed on the streaming platform this month, but you will be able to enjoy great titles like ‘Indiana Jones and the dial of destiny‘, the new series of ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians‘or until new season of’The Simpson‘.

The streaming platform is going all out for December and will fill its catalog with most striking premieres. Prepare the popcorn, because Disney+ has proposed that you don’t leave home and can watch the best movies and series on its streaming service as a family.

More series and new seasons on Disney+

The well-known streaming platform is going all-in after changing its prices and plans in Spain. For this reason, it has a wide variety of titles prepared for the month of December. And this streaming service not only thinks about its Merry Christmas 2023 Collection, it also has new titles and more seasons ready so you can enjoy the best content as a family this Christmas.

Starting the December 2with the arrival of the second special of ‘Doctor Who: The Wild Blue Faraway‘. Although first, you better prepare for the arrival of the first special ‘The Stellar Beast’ on November 25. Then, you will have to wait until December 9 for the third and final special of the well-known British series ‘Laughter’. In total, three specials in which the Fourteenth Doctor, together with Donna Temple-Noble, will have to face the villain most terrified of him: the Toymaker.

On the other hand, the season 12 of ‘American Horror Story: Delicate‘ lands on the platform 6th of December, just four days after the second ‘Doctor Who’ special. In this new season you can enjoy a new installment while expectations continue to grow about the latest film by actress Anna Victoria Alcott. And that same day the 16th season of ‘Criminal minds‘.

And, of course, you better prepare well for the December 20th, since it arrives well loaded. You will be able to enjoy the new Disney+ original series, ‘Percy Jackson and the Gods of Olympus‘. In it, you can follow the adventures of Percy as he travels across the United States to return the Master Lightning to Zeus and avoid an imminent war. Always with the help of his friends Annabeth and Grober. In addition, that same day you can continue enjoying the great animated comedy ‘The Simpson‘ with the premiere of his season 35.

But that is not all, since there are many more premieres in series and programs those that await you throughout the next month. These are the other titles that land on the platform:

‘Isabel Preysler: My Christmas’ – December 5. ‘American Horror Story’ – season 3 on December 8. ‘Bob’s Burgers’ – season 14 on December 13. ‘What would happen if…?‘ – season 2 on December 22. ‘Raffaella’ – December 27. ‘Family Guy‘ – season 22 on December 27.

Movies releasing in December

Although not only series and more seasons are released, Disney+ also has a good repertoire of movies ready, including one that comes directly from the cinema. On December 15, the latest film by the well-known adventurer and archaeologist, ‘Indiana Jones and the dial of destiny‘. A final chapter that continues the exciting story of the iconic saga played by Harrison Ford as the main character.

Although, before the release of this title, you can enjoy other movies like ‘Theater Camp‘, December 6th. This original comedy brings to life theater instructors at a camp in upstate New York. The movie also awaits you on December 8th ‘Greg’s Christmas Diary: Stuck in the Snow‘.

And on December 13, it lands on the platform’Now and Then: The Beatles’ last song‘, a short film that tells the story behind the last song of the famous British rock group formed in Liverpool. Finally, on December 29, you will be able to see ‘The mill‘, a film that will let you enjoy a science fiction thriller in which a businessman wakes up next to an old mill in the middle of a prison without knowing why he is there.