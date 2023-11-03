Disney + has announced the release date of our favorite archaeologist’s latest film, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which will be accompanied by a fantastic documentary about the franchise.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny from Lucasfilm, the latest installment of the iconic franchise, arrives exclusively on Disney+ on December 15, 2023. “Undying Heroes: Indiana Jones and Harrison Ford,” a feature-length documentary depicting the creation of the legendary adventurer, will be available on the same day on Disney+.

About Ageless Heroes: Indiana Jones and Harrison Ford

“Forever Heroes: Indiana Jones and Harrison Ford,” directed by prestigious documentary filmmaker Laurent Bouzereau, explores the appeal of Harrison Ford and his origins, including his foray into the entertainment industry, his casting to be part of the iconic “Indiana” franchise Jones” and the enormous impact and inspiration that these films generate. This is an in-depth look at an incredible moment in film history, when Steven Spielberg and George Lucas assembled an extraordinary creative team to collaborate on another cinematic milestone. The documentary features previously unseen footage and interviews with Ford, Spielberg, Lucas, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, James Mangold and many others.

Who is Laurent Bouzereau?

Laurent Bouzereau is an award-winning filmmaker and bestselling author. His credits include the HBO documentaries Mama’s Boy, based on Dustin Lance Black and Natalie Wood’s best-selling memoir: Behind the Scenes (Sundance 2020), as well as the acclaimed Netflix/Amblin Television series The War in Hollywood (with narration by Emmy® winner Meryl Streep) and executive produced by Steven Spielberg.

About Indiana Jones 5

Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

It’s 1969 and Indiana Jones is ready to call it quits. After spending more than a decade teaching at Hunter College in New York, the prestigious archeology professor is preparing to retire to the modest apartment where he now lives alone. But everything changes after a surprise visit from his goddaughter Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) who is searching for a strange artifact that her father entrusted to Indy years before: the infamous Archimedean Dial, a device that supposedly has the power to locate fissures. in the time.

Helena, an accomplished con artist, steals the Dial and quickly leaves the country to sell the artifact to the highest bidder. With no choice but to go after her, Indy dusts off her fedora and her leather jacket for one last adventure. But Indy’s old enemy, Jürgen Voller, a former Nazi now working as a physicist in the United States space program, has his own agenda for the Dial, a terrifying plan that could change the course of world history.

The film team

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Doom stars Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Olivier Richters, Ethann Isidore and Mads Mikkelsen.

The film, directed by James Mangold and written by Jez Butterworth & John-Henry Butterworth, David Koepp and James Mangold, and based on characters created by George Lucas and Philip Kaufman; is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers. John Williams, who has composed the music for all the Indiana Jones adventures since the original Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, returns to compose the film’s music this time.

You will be able to enjoy both the movie Indiana Jones and the Doomsday Dial and the documentary with your Disney + subscription.