After a discreet stint at the film box office, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will premiere on December 15 on Disney+, at no additional cost. And with a gift for fans: a documentary film about Harrison Ford. It will also be available in physical format, Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray, a few days before, on December 5.

It is true that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny has been on platforms such as Prime Video or Apple TV+ for a few weeks now, but only for digital rental or sale. It will come to Disney+ at no additional cost, beyond the subscription. Subscription that, by the way, increased in price yesterday, in addition to launching the plan with advertising and prohibiting shared accounts. You have more information in this card:

Gone are the times when production companies boasted of releasing streaming simultaneously with cinemas, or just 15 days or a month later. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny was released at the box office on June 28, so It has taken almost 6 months to reach streaming.

Indiana Jones’ latest adventure comes to Disney+

The Final Indiana Jones Movie Hasn’t Lost Money, But It Can Be Considered a failure at the box office. She has raised $381.5 million, which places her in 18th place for the year. A far cry from Indiana Jones and the Crystal Skull, which raised $786.6 million, and surpassed by Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, which reached $474 million in its time.

It is difficult to understand why the figures have not been better, since it had been announced that it would be the last Indiana Jones movie, and the reviews have been better than The Crystal Skull, which grossed twice as much. Perhaps the absence of Steven Spielberg in the direction has weighed more than expected.

Experts also mention that The latest films in the saga have not been able to connect with young audiencesand that has made them suffer at the box office.

But all that is already past, because now Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny arrives on Disney+ on December 15, and it is surely a great success on this platform. And it also comes accompanied by a gift for the fans.

On the same day of the premiere on Disney+, it will be available the documentary film Eternal heroes: Indiana Jones and Harrison Forddirected by the prestigious documentary filmmaker Laurent Bouzereau.

The documentary explores the charisma of Harrison Ford and his origins, including his foray into the entertainment industry, his casting to be part of the iconic Indiana Jones franchise, and the enormous impact and inspiration his films generate.

It will feature never-before-seen footage and interviews with Ford, Spielberg, Lucas, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, James Mangold and many others.

A little before, On December 5, the physical versions arrive. A Blu-ray version, another 4K Blu-ray with the Blu-ray disc included, and a steelbook that is already out of stock.

The 4K UHD Blu-ray disc, with a much higher bitrate than streaming, has a 2.39:1 image (2160p) with HDR10, Dolby Atmos sound in English and DTS 5.1 in Spanish and Italian. These editions have 2 hours of extras about how the film was shotbut Laurent Bouzereau’s documentary is not there.

The greatest hero of cinema in the last 40 years, says goodbye to us. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny It is his last film, at least with Harrison Ford as the protagonist. If you haven’t seen it, you can enjoy it on December 15, exclusively on Disney+.