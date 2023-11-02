When the adventure wears a hat, it responds to the name of Indiana Jones. And if you were waiting patiently for it to arrive at your own home to take you around the planet to distribute whippings, the wait is about to end: in December Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be released on Disney plus. Right on Christmas Eve.

Until what day do you have to do a popcorn marathon? As Lucasfilm itself has just announced, the arrival of the most seasoned Indy to Disney Plus will take place on Friday, December 1, 2023. And nothing like a new action-packed trailer to celebrate it.

From here, a paragraph: What is Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny about? Well, after many years roaming the world, Indiana Jones faces what is possibly his ultimate enemy: a well-deserved retirement. Which does not mean that he must adjust his hat again in the face of the resurgence of a threat perpetrated by his old enemies in the Axis Powers.

Released last June 28 in Spanish cinemas, the Dial of Destiny marks the last great adventure on the big screen for the legendary archaeologist and adventurer after The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. The good news is that if you are already subscribed to Disney’s video service, you won’t need to do much else to catch up with the saga: its four films are part of the platform’s catalogue.

The arrival of the new Indiana Jones adventure on Disney Plus comes ahead of the already announced release of the film in disc format, which is scheduled for December 5. Now, according to Lucasfilm, the special editions have the additional claim of more than two hours of extra content. And that, added to the fact of having the entire saga together on the shelf, gives it a special value.

In any case, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will round out the Disney plus Christmas catalog along with other notable premieres such as the series Percy Jackson and the Olympianswhile taking over the iconic series of Dr. Who which will land on November 25. In the mouse house they have everything very well tied up.

