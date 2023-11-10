India wants to be part of the select club of countries that boast some of the largest megaports in the world, a key piece of the international maritime trade in which, in one way or another, we all participate. Currently, according to data from the Hong Kong Navy Department, China, Singapore, South Korea and the Netherlands are the real protagonists in this sector.

The position of the aforementioned countries in the ranking is due to a combination of multiple factors, among which their strategic location, powerful investments and works of colossal size stand out. The Narendra Modi government believes that India has all the ingredients to make the country seamlessly integrated into the most important maritime routes, so it has started to take action.

Vizhinjam megaport

India, despite its strategic location between the Suez Canal and the Strait of Malacca, has observed from a secondary place how global container capacity has grown substantially in recent years to exceed the 350 million TEU (a unit often used to express the size of a standard 20-foot container). Now he thinks he knows why this has been like this.

The Ministry of Ports, Maritime Transport and Waterways itself recognized that the country did not have the necessary infrastructure to receive the container ships that move around the world, which, by the way, are increasingly larger. It was not just the absence of ports, but of cranes, management capacity, automation tools, workforce and connectivity.

Faced with this reality, the Government promoted a plan known as Maritime India Vision (MIV) 2030 which aims to modernize its current port infrastructure, as well as create new megaports with transshipment capacity. One of the most notable projects related to this initiative is the Vizhinjam port located in the capital of the state of Kerala.





Geographical location of the mega town of Vizhinjam

The new Vizhinjam megaport is being built by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., one of the many companies of India’s so-called “king of infrastructure,” tycoon Gautam Adani. The group is not only building the work that will be completed in 2030, but will also be in charge of managing and operating the transshipment centers.





Aerial view of Vizhinjam Megaport

After months of waiting, India inaugurated the first phase of the project last Sunday, starting an ambitious project that covers three axes: the first automated megaport in the countrythe first port located next to an international shipping route and the first port with deep-water terminals prepared to receive the largest container ships on the planet.

Adani Port explains that the project will be accompanied by the additional infrastructure necessary to manage the container ships. In addition to the draft, cranes and platforms to receive ships, the area is surrounded by road and rail links. They also point out that they are in talks for port companies to move their bases to Vizhinjam.

This important move by India at the logistical level can be better understood in a context where the country is seeking to become the global manufacturing epicenter, a title until now in the hands of China. Having a certain versatility at the transportation level is a key element both for obtaining raw materials and for their distribution once they leave the production lines.

Imágenes: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone | Tejj

In Xataka: The paradox of Bill Gates: fighting climate change on board a private jet