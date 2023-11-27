Taiwan leads the semiconductor manufacturing industry with indisputable force. And TSMC is its crown jewel. This company currently holds around 54% of the chip production market, and UMC, the other large Taiwanese manufacturer of integrated circuits, is close to 7%, which allows it to go head-to-head with the American company GlobalFoundries. TSMC’s strong leadership is the result of the two great assets that this company has.

One of them is its cutting-edge technological capacity. At the end of last December, it began manufacturing integrated circuits in its 3 nm lithographic node. Only Samsung keeps up. The other quality of TSMC is its enormous manufacturing capacity. It currently has plants in Taiwan, the United States and China, and is building two more in Arizona (USA); another two in Hsinchu (Taiwan) and the Southern Science Park, and plans to develop three more in Japan.

TSMC’s business model works. Otherwise it would not have achieved the dominance it currently exercises over the semiconductor industry. However, a great threat looms over it from the horizon: the possibility that China decides to invade Taiwan. TSMC is preparing to expand beyond the borders of its home country, but other Asian countries are determined to take inspiration from its model and take its place if the opportunity presents itself.

India is the No. 1 candidate to occupy the place that Taiwan defends tooth and nail

Little by little, three Asian countries that to a greater or lesser extent are already involved in this industry are gaining prominence: Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam. All three have an adequate degree of industrial and social development for integrated circuit manufacturers to strengthen their presence there, but there is another nation that has even greater potential: India. Its economic, industrial and technical capabilities are beyond doubt, and large technology companies have been strengthening their positions for years in what is already the most populated country on Earth.

India is preparing to be a very relevant player in the semiconductor industry

Apple, Amazon, Google and Microsoft are some of the large technology companies that are already present in India. And AMD and Foxconn will be soon. It is evident that this country is bidding strongly, and, according to DigiTimes Asia, it is preparing to be a very relevant player in the semiconductor industry in a situation that in the medium or long term may disadvantage Taiwan. According to the consulting firm Deloitte, the Indian integrated circuit market will exceed $55 billion in 2026, and to achieve this the Government intends to attract as many chip manufacturers as it can.

The American company Micron Technology, which is mainly involved in manufacturing memory chips, will play a very important role in the future of the Indian semiconductor industry. And it will because it will launch a state-of-the-art plant in this country in 2024. Still, according to Eric Chen, who is an analyst and researcher in the integrated circuit industry, it will take India a decade to reach mass production of 28nm chips. This is what it aspires to in the medium term. His main challenge is to quickly set up the plants necessary to achieve this goal, and a cutting-edge chip factory takes no less than four years to be fully operational.

Cover image: TSMC

More information: DigiTimes Asia

In Xataka: China is pushing its way into a market where it was neither present nor expected: that of hi-fi