To prevent smuggling, India has deployed wasp troops along the border with Bangladesh. Photo/Illustration

NEW DELHI – Local media India reports that the country’s border troops have installed beehives along the country’s 4,096 km border with Bangladesh to prevent livestock smuggling and other crimes.

This action also provides a livelihood for rural residents.

“Bee boxes are placed at the border fence periodically in areas of West Bengal that are prone to smuggling,” an official told news agency PTI as reported by RT, Tuesday (7/11/2023).

This initiative comes from the 32nd battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF).

The Indian government views cross-border crime and illegal immigration along the border with Bangladesh as a major problem. Officials told PTI that in West Bengal’s Nadia district, where the beehives were installed, smuggling of cattle, gold, silver and narcotics was rampant.

They added that criminals had previously breached the border fence by cutting or attempting to cut it.

BSF officials have warned that attacks by bee swarms could cause serious injuries to anyone trying to cross the border illegally.

This idea was conceived by Sujeet Kumar, commander of the 32nd battalion of the BSF. He told PTI that he was inspired by the Indian government’s ‘Vibrant Villages Programme’, which focuses on innovative ideas to generate livelihoods at the village level.

BSF has collaborated with the federal Ministry of Ayush, which promotes education and research in the fields of ayurveda, yoga, naturopathy and other ancient systems of medicine. The ministry supplies beehives and equips BSF personnel with expertise on how to install beehives along the border.

The ministry also provides security officers with flowering medicinal plants placed around the bee boxes, so that the bees can pollinate in large numbers. Security forces will ensure that local beekeepers can access their hives.

