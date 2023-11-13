The serious and rare disease of little Indi Gregory, who died today night at just 8 months old, “was already diagnosable in utero: with an ultrasound you already have the first alarm bell then we proceed with the examination of the exome – the part of our DNA that constitutes us – on the amniotic fluid and on the blood of the parents for the necessary bioinformatic comparisons. With this test the diagnosis would have been made perfectly and this great anguish due to his suffering which has kept us all in suspense would have been saved suspended to this day.” Claudio Giorlandino, president of Sidip, the Italian society of prenatal diagnosis and maternal-fetal medicine, explains it.

“Only today, when the natural event has brought to completion what had already been written, can we comment on what happened with serenity and sadness. Then she was the carrier of a very serious genetic form which determines the total and irreversible inactivation of the mitochondria of various organs and systems, preventing cells from surviving and this happens especially in brain cells since in the brain these, more than any other, need the mitochondria, the organelles that produce energy, to function perfectly”, explains the expert.

“So one must imagine how this little girl progressively transformed into a purely vegetal being and how cruel it was to keep her alive against all logic and humanity, only prolonging that suffering, which even such a neurologically compromised organism, devoid of rational conscience, he could still sense from a sensorial point of view. There would have been no cure either in England or in any other country.”

“The pathology from which little Indi was suffering causes very evident damage at the brain level. The prenatal phenotype presents very visible ultrasound signs at the brain level: such as voluminous colliquative cysts, ventriculomegaly, thin corpus callosum, mega cisterna magna and cavities of large dimensions. Even though the great limitations of British maternal-fetal medicine are known and documented by the European studies Europeristat, it is surprising how they have not been noticed. Prenatal diagnoses of such evident brain pathologies, in our country, are also within the reach of research centers first level, of gynecologists still in training. Obviously these managers are then directed towards specific in-depth studies to reach diagnostic clarification”, adds President Sidip.

“Recently, one last case reported in the literature at the end of November last year was perfectly diagnosed with the Whole Exome Sequencing method on amniotic fluid, at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences in Hyderabad, India. Here the parents did not request the termination of the pregnancy but , well informed about the inexorable end and terrible suffering of these creatures, decided together with the doctors that the little one should return peacefully to the heavenly Father, without medical assistance or fury, without international disputes and without any media hype, after just 3 days from birth”, concludes Giorlandino.