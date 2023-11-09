“I’m just focused on saving my daughter’s life and doing what’s in Indi’s best interest.” Dean Gregory, the father of little Indi, the little girl suffering from a rare mitochondrial DNA disease for which life support was suspended, does not give up. “She deserves a chance”, he explained to the ‘Bbc’, after the latest ruling from the judge who yesterday also denied the possibility of managing the end of life at home, as it was not considered in the best interests of the child and “almost impossible” to be done at home without risk of complications. But the father objects: “she has a country that offers to pay for everything: we just have to take her there, so she won’t cost the hospital or the government anything”.

The family will appeal: the judge’s reasoning

The doctors treating Indi at Queen’s Medical Center in Nottingham insist they cannot do anything else for her. Her parents had requested that she be allowed to return to their home in Ilkeston, Derbyshire. An option that was not deemed viable. The family will appeal, as explained by the Christian Legal Centre, which supports them. But time is short, because the judge has established that the treatments that keep Indi alive can be interrupted from 2pm (3pm Italian time) today. The doctors, the BBC reports, told the judge that Indi was currently “clearly distressed, agitated and in pain” and that, while extubation could take place anywhere in theory, her subsequent care should be “managed by qualified professionals with resources available to address complications and minimize discomfort.” The motivation is therefore this.

“Everyone thinks: ‘why don’t they let her go?’ They have nothing to lose,” reflects Dean Gregory who said he was confident that if Indi had been allowed to travel to Italy, she could have been saved. Keith Girling, medical director of Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) NHS Trust said he was aware that “this is an incredibly difficult time for Indi and her family, and our thoughts are with them today. Following the High School’s decision Court, our priority – he assured – will remain that of providing Indi with specialist care appropriate to his conditions and in line with the court’s indications, supporting his family in every possible way”.

