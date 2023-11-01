The guest who had the opportunity to spend an unforgettable night at El Hormiguero was María Becerra. Therefore, since it was not going to be easy to surprise her, Marron and his science team had to make the most of it with two experiments.

The first of them was managing to break a glass with sound. When the frequency of the speaker’s tone coincides with the resonant frequency of the cup, a vibration is produced that increases in amplitude periodically, until it breaks.

Then, the most explosive: a rain of cans: inside the containers there is a little water and when you turn them over they mix with the tablet composed mainly of baking soda that is stuck to the lid. Then the baking soda reacts with the water, releasing gas and increasing the pressure inside the container. When it reaches a critical point, the boat jumps. This time we will have almost 3000 boats.