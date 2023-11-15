We are actually talking about Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. It seems that a fan has gone viral by showing his surprising shiny encounter in a game.

Shiny Pokémon are treated in different ways than usual based on having a different color palette than usual., with really low probabilities of appearance. Although their abilities in combat are exactly the same as those of their common forms, they are highly appreciated by players taking into account their rarity, leading to hunts for colorful Pokémon or the most diverse methods to get hold of one of them.

In the post that we leave you below you can see how the user SmallishBear020 shows how He managed to find a Shiny Tauros while training his Pokémon, although it should be noted that this one remained completely stopped after finishing the fight, so the fact that the Pokémon approached it is surprising. It is certainly surprising.

You can see the full post along with all the images shared in this link. Here you can see it:

Went AFK while EV training and this happened

byu/SmallishBear020 inPokemonScarletViolet

What do you think? What was your first encounter with a shiny Pokémon? Has something similar ever happened to you? We read you in the comments.

