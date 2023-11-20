Wolverine and Captain America become zombies again thanks to fan art that looks incredible.

Robert Kirkman is a comic book author well known in the industry for his work in the world of zombies with the masterpiece of The Walking Dead. However, the writer also collaborated closely with Marvel to bring to light Marvel Zombies. The premise of this comic revolves around an alternate version of the Marvel Universe in which both heroes and villains are infected by a virus that turns them into zombies. Unlike other zombie stories, these characters maintain their consciousness and powers. As the infection spreadsheroes and villains seek more and more human flesh to satisfy their insatiable hunger.

Over the years, Marvel has published several sequels and spin-offs linked to the Marvel Zombies comics, expanding the story and exploring different aspects of the zombie-infected universe. These comics have been appreciated by fans for their unique approach to the zombie genre and the opportunity to see familiar characters in unusual and often very gory situations.

He Marvel Universe It is the home of this and many other different alternative realities that give a radical change to the heroes we all know, transforming them in incredible ways. In this sense, Marvel Zombies is one of the best-known parallel universes.

Now, Wolverine y Captain America They have become two zombies thanks to a fan art that has gone viral. Both characters are shown as rotten heroes who only seek to calm their insatiable hunger. Pierced by arrows and snarling with jaws and skin half detached from their bodies, these versions of Wolverine and Captain America They are one of the best that has been made unofficially.

