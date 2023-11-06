Last night’s outcome of “Who’s the Mask?” had a completely unexpected ending when Baby Alien, the last one eliminated, revealed his identity: Drake Bell.

The American star was the one who hid behind the mask, which left the competition judges stunned. that, even at the last moment, they continued to believe that the artist behind this character was the Mexican actor Jesús Zavala.

There were many clues that the American singer gave about his true identity last night, when he told Yuri, Martha Higareda, Carlos Rivera and Juanpa Zurita that his favorite stuffed animal was a reindeer whose nose glowed, just as he tried to get away from gossip magazines after having experienced a big scandal, but especially when he began to combine his way of speaking in English and Spanish, claiming that he was broken.

But None of this was enough for the judges to realize that it was Drake Bell, that among the four characters, he became the last one eliminated from Miguel Ángel Fox’s production.

