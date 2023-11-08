Suara.com – Kalideres bus terminal is undergoing rejuvenation. This terminal, which was established in 1985, has been revitalized at the ticket counter.

Head of Kalideres Bus Terminal, Revi Zulkarnaen, said that this revitalization has entered the completion stage. It is hoped that with this revitalization, prospective passengers will be more comfortable.

“Currently in the finishing stages, all that remains is to tidy up the painting and doors in the counter area. We hope that prospective passengers will be more comfortable riding the bus,” said Revi at his office, Kalideres Terminal, Wednesday (8/11/2023).

Monitoring Suara.comthe Kalideres Terminal counter building currently looks more modern, compared to before.

Apart from that, it can be seen that the waiting room for passengers is also wider than before.

Revi continued, in the future his party will also prepare complementary facilities for prospective passengers.

Apart from increasing the number of waiting seats, his party will provide a charging booth for prospective passengers.

“We plan to also prepare a free charging booth for prospective passengers. Yesterday there wasn’t one,” he said.

Revi admitted that in the future there will be 52 bus counters for the Sumatra-Java route. They will also add customer service.

“My hope is that with the new building, the service to prospective passengers will be even more optimal,” said Revi.