Suara.com – The stock exchange regulator reminded 119 issuers to immediately fulfill the provisions regarding minimum outstanding shares or free float, because if they have not been met by January 31 2024, they will be included in a special monitoring board.

IDX Company Valuation Director, I Gede Nyoman Yetna, revealed that as of the Monthly Securities Holder Registration Report as of September 30 2023, there were 119 Listed Companies that had not complied with the provisions of V.1.1. and/or V.1.2. Regulations IA and IV.

In this provision, it is stated that the number of free float shares is at least 50 million shares and at least 7.5 percent of the total number of registered shares, and the number of shareholders is at least 300 customers who own SID.

“The Exchange always sends reminders to Listed Companies to immediately comply with applicable regulations and carry out outreach regarding several corporate actions that can be carried out by the Company,” said Nyoman, quoted on Thursday (23/11/2023).

He continued, the stock exchange will carry out monitoring based on the Securities Registration Report as of December 31, 2023.

“If you do not meet the requirements to remain listed on the Stock Exchange, especially regarding the fulfillment of free float shares and the number of shareholders, you will be placed on the Special Monitoring Board starting January 31 2024,” he stressed.

This, he said, refers to the Decree of the Exchange Directors No.: Kep-00081/BEI/05-2023 concerning Regulation Number IX concerning the Placing of Equity Securities Listings on the Special Monitoring Board dated June 5 2023 which regulates that Listed Companies are experiencing conditions as follows. provisions III.1.6. Exchange Regulation No. IX .

Even if the free float provisions have not been met, he reminded, IDX can also impose sanctions as stated in Exchange Regulation No. IH.

The sanctions that BEI will impose, starting from written warnings I, II, III, a fine of up to IDR 500 million to suspension.