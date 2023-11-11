loading…

JAKARTA – A number of countries are known to refuse to implement a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, which is a point of fierce conflict between Hamas and Israel.

Rejection of the ceasefire was even seen in international forums, namely the UN General Assembly in early November. There are at least 14 countries recorded as rejecting the ceasefire. Instead, they pushed for a humanitarian pause to provide aid to civilians in the Gaza Strip.

Here are a number of countries that reject the ceasefire between Hamas and Israel

1. Israel

As one of the parties to the conflict, Israel firmly rejects the ceasefire proposal which is getting stronger. Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu demanded that the 240 hostages taken by Hamas in the attack on October 7 be released first.

“There will be no ceasefire without the return of the hostages. This must be removed completely from the lexicon,” Netanyahu told crews at the Ramon air force base in southern Israel, reiterating the Zionist government’s long-standing position.

“We say this to our friends and our enemies. We will keep going until we beat them. We have no other alternative.”

2. United States

The United States (US) is one of the countries that rejects the ceasefire in Gaza. Both President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken have visited Israel and repeatedly reaffirmed the “right to self-defense.”

The US was one of the UN member states to reject the ceasefire resolution, and national security spokesman John Kirby said the resolution was “not the right answer at this time”. Instead, Biden said “we need a pause.”

American officials say they cannot support a ceasefire until Hamas frees all Israeli hostages.

The US has long held the view that a two-state solution is the answer to the Arab-Israeli conflict and helped broker the 1993 Oslo Accords during the Clinton administration, which many see as the closest point in history to achieving that goal.

Meanwhile, the US has deployed two aircraft carriers to the region – as well as a missile defense system to support US forces there. Biden also expressed his desire to increase Israel’s aid budget by millions of dollars.

3. England

Like the US, the UK government does not support a ceasefire in the short term – and supports a two-state solution in the long term.

Both Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer are under huge pressure from members of their own parties to change their stance on the ceasefire.