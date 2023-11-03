Inara Rusli continues to receive unpleasant comments because she demands a living of IDR 12 billion from Virgoun. Virgoun’s mother also made no less scathing sarcasm, accusing Inara Rusli of being greedy.

Responding to her mother-in-law’s sarcasm, Inara Rusli turned out to be quite relaxed. He emphasized that the amount of maintenance he requested was indeed the right of his children.

“The understanding of greed is wanting to have other people’s rights, yes, something that is not ours. But in this case I am demanding what is already their child’s right,” said Inara in front of Feni Rose, as reported by TRANS TV Official YouTube broadcast, Thursday ( 2/11/2023).

Moreover, according to Inara, the nominal Rp. 12 billion did not just come out as a demand from Virgoun. This figure appears based on very careful calculations regarding the needs of his three children until they grow up.

“And why is that nominal amount, 12 billion, from the considerations of my own attorney, which is based on a survey from an economist’s institute,” said Inara.

Based on a survey, according to his attorney, currently a golden age child needs Rp. 3-4 billion in expenses until he goes to college. This figure was then adjusted to the number of their children, namely 3 people.

Apart from that, Inara has also considered Virgoun’s current financial condition. As a musician, Virgoun is still active in performing concerts and singing at various events and various regions in Indonesia. (Bella)