Suara.com – Indonesia, with its rich culture of traditional textiles known as “wastra” from various regions, has the potential to become a unique world center for modest fashion. By leveraging its rich cultural heritage and textile traditions, Indonesia’s modest fashion industry can offer special added value to the global market.

These textiles not only have significant cultural and historical significance but also have considerable economic value. According to data from the Indonesian Ministry of Industry, Indonesian textile exports, especially batik, reached $64.56 million in 2022 and are projected to reach $100 million in 2023. This surge reflects global demand for Indonesian textiles, especially batik, and its positive impact on employment. , where the majority of workers in this industry are women.

The 2023 Indonesian International Modest Fashion Festival (IN2MF), organized by Bank Indonesia in collaboration with the Ministry of Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises (Kemenkop UKM) of the Republic of Indonesia and the Indonesia Fashion Chamber (IFC), is scheduled to take place from 25 to 29 October 2023, in Cendrawasih and Plenary Hall, Jakarta Convention Center (JCC). This event will feature international standard fashion shows and exhibitions with the aim of strengthening Indonesia’s position as a benchmark for global modest fashion.

IN2MF 2023 continues to support the development of innovation and creativity in Indonesian modest fashion with a strong emphasis on the use of textiles from various regions. Utilizing local resources is a key component of the event’s sustainable approach, which is fittingly named “Indonesia’s Modest Sustainable Fashion Through Indonesian Waste.”

Indonesian International Modest Fashion Festival (IN2MF) 2023. (doc. IN2MF)

Increasing awareness of the importance of integrating sustainable aspects in modest fashion has become an important component in the evolution of the modest fashion industry in Indonesia. IN2MF aims to promote a differentiated concept with a strong focus on sustainability.

“The theme raised by IN2MF for the second year is a reminder that we must be more aware of the environment and contribute to protecting nature. The principle of sustainable fashion is in line with the principle of thayyiban (kindness) which is part of the halal concept. “This is a form of our commitment to combining fashion with awareness of the importance of protecting the environment and ensuring that the clothes we wear come from sustainable sources,” explained the Chair of the Advisory Board of the Bank Indonesia Employees’ Wives Association (PIPEBI), Ririn Perry Warjiyo.

As a platform for Indonesia’s leading modest fashion products that are ready to penetrate the global market, IN2MF 2023 will feature various categories of modest clothing, including ready-to-wear deluxe & street wear, office wear & cocktail wear, and syar’i evening wear. These collections combine Indonesian textiles from a total of 178 designers and more than 200 brands.

The uniqueness of Indonesian textiles is a strong basis for the Indonesian modest fashion industry. IN2MF encourages modest fashion designers and brands to introduce textiles in new and contemporary forms that suit international market preferences.

“This year’s IN2MF theme describes the sustainability and eternity of literature as our cultural heritage. Modest fashion is not just clothes, but also a statement about our identity, creativity and diversity as a nation. In this increasingly fast-paced world, modest fashion shows us that style can never be separated from the values ​​we uphold. “Let’s promote diversity, inclusivity and creativity through the clothes we wear and we continue to support the development of modest fashion in Indonesia so that it goes global,” said the IPEBI Advisory Board, Miryana Juda Agung.

Each fashion show at IN2MF highlights a special theme tailored to the collection presented. Of the total of 18 fashion shows scheduled for this year’s event, the third day of IN2MF 2023 featured a variety of modest fashion styles, including “Minimalist Modest Wear” which featured collections from various designers and brands. The event also features themes such as “Natural Day Revival,” “Indigenous Modest Fashion,” and “Novelty in Modest Attires.”

The fourth day of IN2MF 2023 brought back the display of local, environmentally friendly textiles. Today’s fashion shows will focus on themes such as “Ethical Hijab,” “Forever Textiles,” “Multi-Purpose Modest Fashion,” and “Eco-Conscious Accessories,” offering a variety of designs with a strong emphasis on sustainability.

IN2MF 2023 promises to be an exciting platform that combines tradition, creativity and sustainability to redefine the world of modest fashion.