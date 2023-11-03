It is expected that by 2024 there will be an increase in the minimum wage of Mexicans from 11.5% to 12.5% ​​- with expectations of up to 20% -, as shared by the Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic.

Throughout this year, various initiatives have been presented that seek to give greater dignity to the Mexican worker. From which it seeks to reduce the working day to 40 hours per week and increase the bonus -initiatives that at the moment remain in the limbo of the debate-, the possible increase in the minimum wage could be combined with this equation of reforms that seek real changes in the way Mexicans work.

Currently the minimum wage in Mexico per day is 207.44 pesos, which adds up to the amount of 6 thousand 300 pesos being the monthly salary.

How much would the minimum wage be for 2024?

During the six-year term of the President of Mexico Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the recovery of the minimum wage has been around 88.5 percent, since since his arrival to the presidency he mentioned that one of the objectives would be to increase the salary, which in 2018 was 88 pesos per day.

The first increase since the López Obrador administration increased by 62 percent, being 172.87 pesos per day. Afterwards there was an increase in the minimum wage and it went from 172.87 pesos to 207.44. If the 12.5 percent increase occurs by 2024, the minimum wage per day would be 233.37.

However, this increase It would not apply to all states in the country, specifically those on the northern border.

This is because the border states have a higher salary than the rest of Mexico, due to their proximity to the United States, to compensate for the cost of living. So the states that would not enjoy a salary increase would be the following:

Baja California Sonora Chihuahua Coahuila Nuevo León Tamaulipas

In these states, where no wage increase is planned for 2024, currently They have a minimum salary of $312.41 pesos.

