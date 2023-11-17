Getting fully into the Fate universe is not easy, it requires a clear guide to enjoy the experience offered by this incredible anime.

Despite being one of the best animes, Fade requires following a very specific chronological order to follow its plot

The fever that Fate generates is no coincidence, we are talking about a colossal franchise that entered the industry almost two decades ago and is part of the best anime in history. The popularity achieved by this visual novel soon triggered the appearance of different animes, mangas and merchandising. Currently, his universe seems to have no end and represents one of the greatest in Japanese entertainment.

The general premise of the work immerses us in the battle to the death fought by seven powerful magicians, with the purpose of obtaining the Holy Grail, the relic that turns any desire of its bearer into reality. In this sense, the anime poses many stories with a complicated chronologyhence the importance of following the correct order.

How to watch Fate without failing in the attempt

As anime lovers, we recognize how maddening sagas can be in which we can get lost if we do not follow a proper outline. In the case of Fate, the ideal is enjoy according to their chronological order:

Fate/Zero

Is considered the prequel to everything. Released on October 2, 2011 in series format, it consists of 25 episodes showing the events of the Fourth Holy Grail War.

The history takes place 10 years before Fate/stay night with a plot that revolves around Emiya Kiritsugu and his Servant Saber.

Fate/stay night

Basically, the 24 episodes that make up the series released on January 7, 2006, show what’s next after Fate/Zero. However, the focus falls entirely on the story of Kiritsugu’s adopted son.

Because it is the adaptation of one of the best Japanese video games in history, in Fate/stay night everything is starting to get a little confusing, since it has several routes. Although in the end, the studio decides to base the series on Saber’s route.

Fate/stay night – Unlimited Blade Works

With Fate/stay night we have two options: a 105-minute long movie, or the anime series consisting of 26 episodesboth productions released on January 23, 2010.

In the alternative version of the series, Saber loses the spotlight. Instead, the story focuses on the route of Rin Tosaka and her Servant Archer.

Fate/stay night Movie: Heaven’s Feel

The movie trilogy It was directed by the animation studio Ufotable and was released between 2017 and 2020, under the names Presage Flower, Lost Butterfly and Spring Song. Its plot is based on the third route of the Fate/stay night video game.

This way, Sakura Matou becomes the central protagonist of the storyjust like his family.

Stories in parallel universes

One of the characteristics that define this masterful work is the possibility of enjoying multiple alternate realities beyond Fate/stay night, some of them, focused on completely new characters.

Fate/Apocrypha

It is an adaptation of the novel of the same name released in July 2017. Over 25 episodes, we moves to a universe parallel to that of Fate/stay night. The story suggests that Truffles will be the place where the Fourth Holy War will take place. Likewise, it represents a clear separation between the Holy Grail and Fuyuki.

Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya

Like Fate/stay night – Unlimited Blade Works, it is made up of various anime movies and seriesthe difference is that the saga remains active today.

In this display of productions there are no holy wars, the plot focuses on the alternate history of Illya, who after becoming a mahou shoujo, becomes involved in the conflict between Rin and Luvia. The order to view this proposal is as follows:

Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya: Vow in the Snow (2017)Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya (2013)Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya 2wei! (2014)Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya 2wei Herz! (2015)Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya 3rei!! (2016)Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya – Licht Nameless Girl (2021)Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya (Zoku-hen). (Por determinar)Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya: Prisma Phantasm (2019). Es una película “no canon” centrada en la comedia.

Fate/Extra: Last Encore

For this adaptation of the Fate/Extra manga, the animation studio Shaft combines the series format and 3 OVAsall released in 2018. The setting takes us to Moon Cell, the fictional world where the course of the Holy Wars is influenced by the artificial intelligence SE.RA.PH.

Fate/Grand Order

Since 2016 and until today, the homonymous video game has taken over the audience’s attention. Thanks to a well-conceived story and interesting characters, the franchise has been able to take advantage of several movies, series and specials that revolve around the RPG.

The best way to enjoy the magical world that the series presents from Fate/Grand Order are:

Fate/Grand Order: First Order (2016)Fate/Grand Order: Moonlight/Lostroom (2017)Fate/Grand Order: Shinsei Entaku Ryouiki Camelot 1 – Wandering; Agateram (2020) Fate/Grand Order: Shinsei Entaku Ryouiki Camelot 2 – Paladin; Agateram (2021)Fate/Grand Order: Zettai Majuu Sensen – Babylonia – Initium Iter (2019)Fate/Grand Order: Shuukyoku Tokuiten – Kani Jikan Shinden Solomon (2021)

Three OVAs

There is no doubt, the OVA format is another of the great favorites for enter the colossal universe of Fate. According to this premise, it is convenient to continue the chronological order proposed until now, with the following productions:

Fate/Prototype: was released in 2011 and shows a alternate version of Fate/stay night which revolves around the story of Ayaka Sajo.Fate/Grand Carnival: consists of 4 OVAs and is characterized by a comedy-focused approachand offers an authentic crossover between the main characters of the saga.Carnival Phantasm: It is made up of 12 OVAs, equally focused on the comedy genre, but which brings together the most beloved protagonists of both Fate and Lunar Legend Tsukihime.

Lord El-Melloi II Sei no Jikenbo

The Fate/Zero spin-off consists of a TV special and an anime series released in 2018 and 2019, respectively. The plot tells the story of Waver Velvet, who, in the company of his apprentice Gray, must return to Castle Adra to compete for an interesting inheritance.

Fate/strange Fake: Whispers of Dawn

This 1-hour special was directed by A-1 Pictures and was released in July 2023. In addition to the reappearance of important characters from the franchiseproposes a “fake” war for the Holy Grail that takes them to the United States.

Spin-offs

Finally, the tour ends with Today’s Menu for the Emiya Familythe Web Anime released on January 25, 2018. The story of the anime is based on the experiences of Emiya and Saber within the same house, hence we will see them cooking iconic dishes of Japanese cuisine for their guests.

Although it may seem overwhelming, every production in the Fate universe is worth itit’s all a matter of taking the necessary time and following the order to understand the story from beginning to end.

