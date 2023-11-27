November 26, 2023

In Valencia Ayumu Sasaki wins the last Moto3 race of the year

Third career victory and first of the season for the Japanese Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Ayumu Sasaki in the last round of the Moto3 world championship of the season, the Valencian Community Grand Prix on the Ricardo Tormo circuit.

The 23-year-old Japanese confirmed his second place in the final ranking by beating the Colombian from GASGAS Aspar Team David Alonso, the Spaniard from Angeluss MTA Team Ivan Ortolá, his Dutch teammate Collin Veijer and the Turk from Red Bull in the sprint. KTM Ajo Deniz Öncü.

The new world champion Jaume Masiá on his Leopard Racing Honda slipped away and finished thirteenth. In the final standings he finishes 6 points ahead of Sasaki and 29 over Alonso.

