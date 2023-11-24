Having archived the Qatar Grand Prix, we are already preparing to get to the heart of the last event of the season for MotoGP, the Grand Prix of the Valencian Community, which will award the world champion crown.

These have not been easy days for Michelin, which ended up at the center of controversy after Jorge Martin pointed the finger at the rear tire fitted to his Ducati in last Sunday’s race, which ended in tenth place.

The French company is carrying out an in-depth analysis of the Prima Pramac Racing rider’s tire but, while awaiting definitive answers, it must also prepare as best as possible for the event at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit, one of the most characteristic of the entire calendar due to its conformation.

“The Ricardo Tormo Circuit in Valencia is an atypical circuit, because it is run in an anti-clockwise direction. It is one of the three circuits that are run in this direction together with Sachsenring, in Germany, and Phillip Island, in Australia”, explained Piero Taramasso, MotoGP manager of the French company, in the press release anticipating the weekend.

Among other things, there is a new unknown compared to the past, which however in this case can be mitigated by the weather at the end of November.

“As in Qatar, here too we will discover a track that has been completely resurfaced in recent weeks, but there will be no need to test more specific than usual because the low temperatures expected for the track already direct us towards soft compounds.”

As is typical for the Valencian track, asymmetric tires also return on the front: “Our Michelin Power Slicks will therefore be available in three compounds (soft, medium and hard) for the front and two (soft and medium) for the rear. Taking into account the characteristics of the track and the number of corners, we will bring asymmetric tires for both the front and rear, with the left side being reinforced to meet the needs of the circuit” concluded Taramasso.

