The match director makes two errors, thanks to VAR Abbattista: they are both 4s

Two serious errors that decide the match stain Fourneau’s performance. In the action of Frosinone’s opening goal scored in the 5th minute by Ibrahimovic, there is a punishable handball by Mazzitelli who directs the ball towards Ibrahimovic. But above all, the Frosinone midfielder’s intervention on Gineitis, who had anticipated him with a header, clearly appears to be a foul. The VAR Abbattista checks, but decides not to intervene.

rigor

—

In the first overtime, Monterisi touches Seck in the area, who first remains standing and then ends up on the ground following contact with Okoli. Fourneau correctly punishes the first contact and awards the penalty to Toro, but is called back by Abbattista and after a review retraces his steps: an incomprehensible decision because the contact was a penalty.

the judgement

—

Two serious and heavy errors within a performance full of uncertainties and evaluations that are not at all acceptable. Rating: 4. To be shared with VAR Abbattista who made a mistake both in not intervening on Frosinone’s opening goal and in calling the referee to review the penalty first awarded and then denied to Torino. Rocca (assistant) and Garzelli (assistant): 4.