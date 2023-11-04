Goals, assists and a nine and a half game that makes the rossoblù fly. Here’s how Motta turned him into a total weapon and how Bayern could get him back

Refinement, some would say: in goals, in assists, in being different from a footballing point of view. As a child, Joshua Zirkzee studied, enraptured, Ronaldinho but also Ibrahimovic. As an older boy – so a season ago – he spoke and acted (a little) behind Marko Arnautovic, an atypical center forward. Like him. Zirkzee is a “nine and a half”: but he sees the door, he seeks it, he wants it; it depends on the case, having said that Thiago Motta – understanding his qualities – also shaped him as a gamer, of the “look at others too” series, he dialogues.