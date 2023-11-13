Now, with the numbers in hand, we can talk about a film that has fallen far below the expectations that Disney had placed on it. A disastrous first weekend that, beyond the numbers, points to a possible change of cycle in a phenomenon that has fueled the box office for years, and that may lead those responsible to rethink the superhero formula.

The numbers. The first weekend at the box office for ‘The Marvels’ brings in $47 million in revenue in the United States. The first forecasts were around 75-80 million, but they had to be readjusted after the low pre-sale figures, unusual for a film from the company. Of course, the numbers from the first weekend are not definitive, but they are significant.

Record down. Marvel has 33 films in its shared universe of superheroes, and only three have had a weekend below 60 million in grosses: ‘The Incredible Hulk’ – a film that is not always considered part of the MCU due to its lack of ties with the rest of the project -, with 55.4 million and ‘Ant-Man’, with 57.2. It has also fallen below ‘The Flash’ and its 55 million in the first weekend.

Others this year. You just have to compare the premiere with other Marvel releases this year to see the differences. In February, Marvel released ‘Quantumania’, which although it experienced a spectacular drop from its second weekend, grossed 106 million in its first. And ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’, with 118 million, is the house’s biggest success in a long time. They are perhaps the last glimpses of success for the formula, since even films that are considered failed, such as ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ or ‘Eternals’ recovered their budget.

At the international box office. It hasn’t worked particularly well either: 63.3 million in 51 territories, which adds up to 110 million in total. The forecasts were 140, an already low amount: remember that its budget was around 220 million (one of the most expensive in the studio), to which we must add the inevitable 100 million in marketing.

Some possible causes. ‘The Marvels’ is a film that for months, news after news, seemed like the black sheep of the superhero phenomenon. ‘Captain Marvel’ was a success, but the character played by Brie Larson does not have the charisma of an Iron Man or Captain America. Added to this is the recently ended actors’ strike that has literally prevented the film from being promoted with interviews and television appearances. And, of course, the quality of the film itself, which critics agree in describing as a pastiche of tones and plots that are too noticeable for the countless reshoots it has undergone.

Complicated moment. What this setback leaves at the box office is the undoubted feeling that Disney is going through a difficult time, as witnessed by the fact that in 2024 it will only have one premiere (‘Deadpool 3’) that borders the MCU only tangentially. The new Captain America movie, which was going to lead to that reformulation that the MCU needs like May water, has gone to 2025, due in part to the strike and in part (it is rumored) to the poor results of the screenings. proof. Other films like ‘Blade’, already in 2025, are also on the tightrope.

