The electric car is starring in some contradictory information in the last weeks. If we look at the number of vehicles sold, as many electric cars have never been put on the market as until now. And yet, some voices are beginning to doubt its growth.

First of all, we have China as the greatest exponent of electric vehicle strength. There, BYD has become the market leader, a manufacturer that only launches “new energy” cars, as plug-in hybrids and electric cars are called in China. With strong support from the Chinese Government, this technology continues to grow.

In Europe, the numbers are also striking. In the first nine months of 2023, more than 14% of cars purchased are completely electric. In countries like Germany they are slowly approaching 20% ​​and in others like Norway, Sweden or the Netherlands they are the majority.

In the United States, the market share remains low (5.1% of sales, similar to that of Spain, but the growth in recent years is notable. However, some States, such as California, are advancing faster and In 2026 they expect that one in four cars sold in the country will be electric.

Despite this, in recent weeks the buzz about a possible slowdown to the purchase of this type of automobile. Brands like Volkswagen are reducing their production, warning of a drop in demand for electric cars. However, a question arises: is there a drop in demand or was there an overly optimistic estimate of it?

Some data do point to a reduction in growth but, if we take into account the explosion that the market has experienced in recent years (with growth that doubles previous figures) it is to be expected that it will cool down little by little. And, nevertheless, some economic analysts, such as those at Bloomberg Green, believe that there are countries and regions where the electric car will explode in the coming months, ensuring that, once the 5% market share limit has been surpassed, the technology is gaining followers. at much faster rates.

And, in this context, some voices warn us: of the drivers who already have an electric car, more than 40% will not choose this technology in their next purchase. A striking figure that comes from a report by S&P Global Mobility but which is interesting to reflect on.

It’s not that bad news

The conclusions of the latest report from this consulting firm specialized in mobility brings some curious data. Perhaps the most relevant is that the electric car loyalty could be wobbling. At least this is what we would think if we look at a single piece of information.

Based on their numbers, buyer loyalty to Tesla is so high that it somewhat distorts the report’s overall picture. They assure that more than 70% of the buyers of Elon Musk’s firm will repeat the purchase of an electric car the next time they purchase a vehicle.

Si se saca a Tesla of the equation, this figure falls to 52.1%. They ensure, therefore, that 47.9% of buyers who already have an electric car will not repeat their next purchase. A figure that has fallen abruptly since 2021, when 81% of buyers said they would buy an electric car again.

However, it is worth stopping to reflect on the data. Firstly, the survey was conducted in the United States, where the electric car market share remains low but where, in addition, 60% of the market is dominated by Tesla vehicles. Taking Elon Musk’s company out of the equation is greatly reducing the sample, simply because it significantly increases the number of people who would repeat their purchase (of an electric vehicle, Tesla or not).

Premium and luxury cars have higher electric car retention rates. It makes sense: they are better cars

Secondly, the tendency to repeat electric cars is also the majority among the rest of the firms. premium and luxury. The loyalty rate to the electric car in this market is 72.6% and has remained stable at around 70% since the first quarter of 2022. Audi, with a permanence in the electric car of around 50%, is the second firm that has more technology loyalists. Jaguar, Mercedes and BMW follow closely at between 30 and 40% and Porsche has been growing for some time, approaching this last figure.

Of course, it should be noted that Jaguar and Mercedes have obtained worse data in this latest report, since in Q2 of this year they reached loyalty figures of 56.6%. BMW also falls and is the only one that has worse data than in Q2 2020, going from 46.6% loyalty rate to 45.9% in Q2 2023.

Among generalist firms, Nissan It is the company that retains buyers the most in electric cars. 63.2% would buy another electric car (regardless of the brand) in the next purchase. However, the Ford Mustang Mach E only retains 37.3% of buyers.

If we zoom out, we discover that Tesla buyers are by far the most loyal to electric cars, but it also makes sense that the highest rates of loyalty to electric cars occur among the highest-cost vehicles, as they are the best. finished, where the advantages of the electric car (smooth running, silence or immediate power) are more evident and, in addition, they have greater autonomy.

We must not lose sight of the fact that “the pricesinfrastructure and range” are the three arguments defended by owners of an electric car who would switch to a vehicle with a combustion engine in their next purchase. The electric car market and its ups and downs, added to the growth of the types of interest, causes the purchase of an electric car to once again require a large outlay and that scares away some buyers.

The report itself alerts us to another detail: the purchase of a car with a combustion engine (hybrid or not) does not imply the replacement of the electric car. They simply talk about the next purchase, not about which vehicle they would change their current electric car for.

To all of the above we must add that, once again, we are talking about the US market. In Europapolicies are pushing to reduce the presence of vehicles with combustion engines in city centers and tax advantages, discounts on purchases or parking and passage incentives in areas prohibited to the most polluting vehicles are offered.

To this we must add that little by little vehicles with longer ranges are arriving and being announced at lower prices. Although they are vehicles that will continue to have a high cost in some European countries, we are already beginning to glimpse electric cars that can be generalized for around 20,000 euros, so it is to be expected that the attractiveness of the technology will continue to gain followers.

Photo | JUICE