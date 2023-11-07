On Tuesday in the United States there will be votes to elect two governors, in Kentucky and Mississippi, to renew the state legislatures in Virginia and New Jersey and to choose a large number of mayors, including those of Philadelphia and Houston. Two referendums are planned in Ohio: the most awaited is the one on the right to abortion, a theme that has also been central to some of the other electoral campaigns.

After the Supreme Court ruling which effectively canceled the right to abortion at a federal level, approximately twenty of the fifty American states have introduced restrictive laws that completely ban it or limit its possibility to the first weeks of the fetus’s life. However, referendums were held in six states, always won by supporters of the right to abortion, even in traditionally Republican contexts such as Kansas.

Over the last ten years, Ohio has also gone from a symbol of “swing states” to being more stably Republican: in the presidential elections Donald Trump won in both 2016 and 2020. In Ohio the limit for legal abortion is currently set in the twenty-second week of pregnancy, similar to the federal one before the Supreme Court ruling. However, a much more restrictive law is following its legal process, which would ban it as soon as it is possible to identify the heartbeat of the fetus. In fact, it would ban it after about 6 weeks, when the mother often doesn’t even know she’s pregnant.

Tuesday’s referendum calls for an amendment to the state constitution (“Issue No. 1”) that would make it impossible for the state to interfere in citizens’ “reproductive decisions” (besides abortion, contraception and fertility treatments). The right to abortion would have even broader conditions than in the past. The other scheduled referendum concerns the legalization of recreational marijuana.

The issue of abortion is also central in the elections of two other states. Kentucky’s Democratic governor Andy Beshear is seeking re-election against Republican Daniel Cameron, currently the state’s attorney general, the state’s top judicial office, also elective. Kentucky has a Republican-majority legislature and a near-total ban on abortion that went into effect soon after Roe v. Wade” which guaranteed it at the federal level. The ban was temporarily blocked by a local court, Beshear called the state law “extremist” and vetoed another proposal to ban abortion after 15 weeks, which did not include exceptions even in cases of rape or incest . His rival Cameron has instead said he wants to respect what the local parliament decides.

In Virginia the situation is mirrored: the governor is the Republican Glenn Youngkin and there is a vote to renew the 140 seats in the State General Assembly (House and Senate), which was controlled by the Democrats. Youngkin supported the Republican nominations by asking voters to give the party a parliamentary majority and thus allow the approval of a ban on abortion after 15 weeks. Polls indicate a rather precarious situation, while the Democrats are largely favored in the other state where legislative elections are scheduled, New Jersey.

In Mississippi they vote for the governor: the Republican Tate Reeves has one of the lowest approval ratings in the entire country, also due to accusations of corruption. He is nevertheless running for a second term in a state that has not elected a Democratic governor in over twenty years. The Democrat Brandon Presley has managed to gather a good number of financiers and present himself as a credible alternative: a mostly unknown and gentle-mannered politician, he proposes a rather populist platform of extending medical care and subsidies, and abolishing some taxes locals. On civil rights he takes a centrist position: he thus hopes to unite the vote of African Americans and that of white republicans disillusioned with Reeves. He is Elvis Presley’s second cousin (that Elvis Preasley), fatherless since he was eight years old and raised by a single mother.

In Rhode Island, where the Democrats consistently win, there is a vote to replace a resigning national congressman, in Pennsylvania to fill a vacancy in the State Supreme Court, currently controlled by 4 Democratic judges (against 2 conservatives): the composition of the court it may have implications regarding abortion laws but also in possible electoral disputes for the presidential elections.

Finally, a large number of mayors are voted for throughout the country: in Houston there are 17 candidates, including two different Democrats, national congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee and state senator John Whitmire. In Philadelphia, the sixth most populous city in the United States, Democrat Cherelle Parker is widely favored: the city has not had a Republican mayor since 1947.

Other elections in smaller cities are interesting for different reasons: In Uvalde, Texas, an 18-year-old killed 19 children and 2 adults at a school a year and a half ago. The mayoral candidates are the outgoing Cody Smith, the former television journalist Kimberly Mata-Rubio, whose daughter was killed in the massacre, and the elementary school teacher Veronica Martinez. In Derby, Connecticut, the Republican candidate is city councilor Gino DiGiovanni Jr, who is on federal trial for being among the attackers of Congress on January 6, 2021: the outgoing mayor Richard Dziekan lost the primary against him, but he decided to run as an independent anyway.