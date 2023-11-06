Radio journalist Juan Jumalon was killed while live on Sunday by a man who entered the studio posing as a listener and shot him. People watching the morning live video broadcast on Facebook saw Jumalon look over the camera shortly before he was shot, but the shooter was not in view. Police have opened an investigation to establish whether the attack was motivated by Jumalon’s profession: he is the fourth journalist to be killed in the Philippines since June 2022.

Jumalon was known by the nickname DJ Johnny Walker and worked for the radio “94.7 Gold FM Calamba”, in the city of Calamba, in the province of Misamis Occidental in the south of the country. The man who shot him, before fleeing on a motorbike together with an accomplice who was waiting for him in the street, took from Jumalon a gold necklace that he had around his neck. Police said Jumalon died while being transported to hospital and that the person responsible for the murder has not yet been identified.

The Philippines has long been considered one of the most dangerous countries in the world for journalists. In May, another radio host, Cris Bundoquin, was killed for reasons that are not yet clear, but which could be linked to the criticism he had made of illegal gambling and local politics in his program.

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines, a press freedom watchdog, said Jumalon was the 199th journalist killed in the country since 1986, when democracy was re-established after a popular uprising toppled the regime of dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

In recent years his work has been partially rehabilitated leading to the election in June 2022 of his son and current president Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The latter condemned Jumalon’s murder on X (Twitter), claiming that the killings of journalists are not tolerated in Philippine democracy.

The deadliest attack against journalists in the Philippines after the return of democracy occurred in 2009 when in the southern province of Maguindanao a group of armed people linked to a powerful local family killed 58 people over an electoral rivalry, 32 of whom worked in the journalistic sector.

In recent years, however, the case of the Filipino journalist and dissident Maria Ressa, winner of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2021 for her efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, has been widely followed. Ressa was greatly hindered and investigated for the criticisms and investigations concerning the then Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte, who in 2022 had also ordered the closure of Rappler, the newspaper she founded. In September 2023, Ressa was acquitted of a tax evasion charge that she believed was politically motivated.