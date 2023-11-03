Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius is a very important figure on the political map of the Netherlands. Currently, this Dutch woman of Turkish origin serves as Minister of Justice and Security within Mark Rutte’s Government, and, what is even more important, part as favorite for the general elections that will take place on November 22 as leader of the Popular Party for Freedom and Democracy.

This policy does not waste time with half measures. His statements yesterday to Bloomberg reflect with absolute clarity his determination in the field of the technological war waged by the alliance led by the US and China. The Netherlands and Japan are two fundamental allies of the Administration led by Joe Biden because they are the countries that control the most important manufacturers of lithography equipment: the Dutch company ASML and the Japanese Tokyo Electron, Canon and Nikon.

ASML dominates this industry relentlessly. And it does so because it is the only company that has been able to manufacture extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machines, which are the most sophisticated chip production equipment available. The sanctions against China that the US and Netherlands governments have approved they have prevented him sell these machines to its Chinese clients, but for several years regulation has allowed it to deliver its deep ultraviolet (UVP) equipment to them. This option expired on September 1.

ASML protects its interests at all costs

Yeşilgöz-Zegerius argues somewhat vehemently that the Dutch government should have earlier prohibited ASML from selling its UVP machines and other advanced IC manufacturing equipment to Chinese companies. It is evident that with these statements he is implying that if the sanctions had been deployed more quickly, SMIC and Huawei would not have been able to manufacture the Kirin 9000S SoC with 7 nm lithography that the Mate 60 Pro smartphone contains.

The sanctions are intended to prevent the Chinese government from using advanced lithography equipment to modernize its weapons with cutting-edge chips.

The substance of the speech held by Yeşilgöz-Zegerius and the supporters of the sanctions promoted by the United States places emphasis on the possibility that the Chinese Government is using the UVP lithography equipment that is in the hands of some of its integrated circuit manufacturers to modernize your weapons. The complicity of this policy and the US Government will most likely be consolidated if it finally wins the next general elections, but this does not mean that there are no other currents of opinion in the Netherlands.

A new package of sanctions against China will come into force on November 16, and several legislators from the Netherlands have addressed Liesje Schreinemacher, the Minister of Foreign Trade, to show their disagreement with the prohibitions that the United States is implementing. Their intention is to protect ASML’s commercial interests, and to do so they alleged the unilateral nature of the US sanctions. Schreinemacher defended during the parliamentary debate that the Government of which she is a part is not opposed to the new US sanctions, but also maintained that “all this should be addressed in a much more European way.”

According to Peter Wennink, the CEO of ASML, during the third quarter of 2023 46% of income of his company came from China, so it is evident that the entry into force of the next US sanctions will damage his business. China is the third largest market for ASML. Only Taiwan and South Korea surpass it, which has caused Wennink to embark on a crusade in recent weeks to mitigate the impact that US sanctions on China are having on his company’s accounts. It is understandable that this executive is defending the interests of ASML, but in the medium term and in all likelihood the global situation is not going to make it easy for him.

Cover image: ASML

More information: Bloomberg

