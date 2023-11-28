On Monday, Dutch senator Gom van Strien, a member of the far-right PVV (Freedom Party) led by Geert Wilders, who won the parliamentary elections in the Netherlands last week, resigned from his position as a scout. that is, a figure who is responsible for conducting talks with all parliamentary forces to find a majority capable of giving confidence to a government. He resigned after Utrecht University, the university he worked for, accused him of fraud on Sunday.

According to what was written by the Dutch newspaper NRC, Van Strien would be under investigation together with three other people because of his activities in Utrecht Holdings, a venture capital company (a form of financing provided by external investors to companies in the expansion phase) without non-profit organization that actively collaborates with Utrecht University.

– Read also: In the Netherlands, forming a government will not be easy

Van Strien, who before starting his career as a parliamentarian had worked in the university’s veterinary department, denied all the accusations, but still decided to renounce the position and cancel all the interviews scheduled this week because of those which he defined as “disorders”. The main parties had entrusted the role of “scout” to Van Strien last Friday: during his first press conference he had warned that forming a majority would be “complex”.