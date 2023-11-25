Polls ahead of the parliamentary elections in the Netherlands had not predicted the victory of the far-right PVV (Freedom Party), led by Geert Wilders, but they had correctly predicted that the new parliament would be very fragmented.

After Wednesday’s vote, 15 parties managed to obtain at least one seat in the lower house. Wilders’ party controls just 37 seats out of 150. At least 76 are needed to form a majority, but at the moment none of the other main parties seem particularly inclined to govern together with the PVV. To date, however, even a coalition of all the parties that consider themselves distant from the PVV seems rather remote.

Politico recalls that in 2022 the formation of the outgoing government, led by Prime Minister Mark Rutte, required almost a year of negotiations. “This time it could take even longer,” says Politico.

In the Netherlands, consultations work according to a practice that has been in use for years. After the elections, the parties agree to informally nominate a veteran politician who within a few weeks will try to understand whether there is room to form a majority. In Dutch political jargon this figure is called a scout. Within a week the scout gives way to the informant, who delves into the conversations started by the scout. If a possible majority emerges from the conversations, the informateur ends his mandate and his place is taken by the formateur, that is, the person who would become prime minister of the new government. It is up to the formateur to conclude the negotiations and ultimately be appointed head of the new government by the king.

On Friday the main parties entrusted the role of scout to Gom van Strien, a 72-year-old senator from the PVV in office since 2011. Van Strien will begin his work next week, but in his first press conference he has already warned that forming a majority will be “complex ».

In the hours following the vote, Wilders and the PVV had hinted that to form a new majority they would turn to the People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD), i.e. the party led until a few weeks ago by Rutte, and the -establishment founded by Pieter Omzigt. A hypothetical alliance between the PVV and these two parties would control 81 seats, five more than needed to form an alliance.

However, neither of the two seems open to a political agreement, at least for the moment: Wilders is known for his Islamophobic and radical positions on many issues, the PVV has not governed for many years, it does not have a ruling class of particular political caliber, and for at the time both were rather isolated in parliamentary work.

The new leader of the People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy, Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius, said on Friday that her party would not participate in the next government after the decline in support in Wednesday’s elections, in which it came third. Yeşilgöz-Zegerius said that VVD voters had sent a “clear signal” and that the party would seek to take on a new role outside of government.

At the same time, however, Yeşilgöz-Zegerius added that it could “make the formation of a center-right government possible”, providing external support on some issues. During the election campaign, Yeşilgöz-Zegerius had moved the party further to the right on a series of points including immigration, on which Wilders and the PVV traditionally have very hostile positions. However, it is not clear what other points of contact may exist between the People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy, pro-European and rather progressive on civil rights, with the PVV.

Even Omtzigt has not yet said anything about a possible alliance with the PVV. On Wednesday evening, commenting on the results of his party, founded just two months ago and coming in fourth with 12.8 percent, he said he was “available to govern”, without specifying with whom. During the election campaign Omtzigt had used very harsh words to describe Wilders and his extremist positions on many issues.

The only party that seems really willing to govern together with the PVV seems to be the Peasants and Citizens’ Movement (BBB), a right-wing populist party born from a series of protests in 2019 and focused on defending the interests of farmers and inhabitants of the rural areas. Just 8 months ago the BBB had quite surprisingly won the provincial elections in the Netherlands, but after a series of small scandals in Wednesday’s parliamentary elections it fared very badly, obtaining only 4.7 percent of the votes. With its 7 seats it will not be decisive for the formation of the government.

It is not clear whether the cautious positions of Yeşilgöz-Zegerius and Omtzigt are part of a strategy to obtain as many concessions as possible from Wilders in view of the formation of a majority and a government, or whether the two want to keep open the possibility of forming a majority including all the opposing parties of the PVV.

Such a majority would theoretically have the numbers to govern but would be extremely heterogeneous. Furthermore, the problem of choosing the prime minister would arise. In this scenario the alliance between the Greens and the Labor Party, which came second after the PVV, could claim it for its leader Frans Timmermans. During the election campaign, however, Timmermans was harshly attacked by Yeşilgöz-Zegerius, who accused him of being too left-wing.

At the moment not even the leaders of the main parties seem to have very clear ideas about what will happen in the coming weeks. “I have not understood Yeşilgöz-Zegerius’ actions for a long time, I will not make any attempt to understand them today,” Timmermans said on Friday, commenting on Yeşilgöz-Zegerius’ position on a hypothetical center-right government.