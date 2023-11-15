In recent years, many companies have given up the advantages offered by teleworking to return to the office, prioritizing presenteeism over flexibility. The Big Tech back-to-office policies They have put their staff on a war footing, who see the measure as a return to the past with a corseted and static model.

However, not all technology companies are willing to retrace the path of teleworking and are choosing to maintain a flexible structure. We have already talked about decisions in this sense, such as the case of Dropbox, which continues its commitment to teleworking.

BlaBlaCar is one of the companies that does not want to give up the flexibility offered by the hybrid and remote format. We wanted to learn first-hand about your experience by directly asking BlaBlaCar’s Vice President of Engineering about the French company’s commitment to teleworking. Furthermore, we wanted to know his vision on the current job trends and how a technology company like BlaBlaCar is applying them.

The French collaborative mobility company has a presence in 22 countries and has a staff of 744 employees distributed between France, Spain, Ukraine and Brazil. The average age of its staff is 32 years, of which 50% have a technical profile and are distributed in just over 40 teams dedicated to the development and operation of the products and services offered by the company.

Teleworking, hybrid work and 100% presence: a model for every need

The head of engineering at BlaBlaCar told us that in 2020, the company structure was already relatively flexible with respect to teleworking, with some positions that could be carried out remotely, but The bulk of BlaBlaCar’s organization was based on a 100% in-person model.

“Before the pandemic there was the possibility of remote work once or twice a week, which was quite typical at that time. During the pandemic, like the rest of the companies, we had to migrate to teleworking like everyone else. Now our commitment is, mainly, to a remote work and hybrid work model,” explains Víctor Méndez.





BlaBlaCar offices in Paris

BlaBlaCar’s commitment to the remote work model adapts to the nature of each position, under the umbrella of an internal program called BlaBlaNomad that allows employees to adopt the work model that best suits them to your personal preferences and needs, although always conditioned to the job position.

“At BlaBlaNomad we give all our employees the opportunity to choose which type of work best suits their life. We offer two, mainly: a hybrid work one, which consists of 2 to 4 face-to-face days a week that is agreed with each team leader and the rest of the team. Because going to the office alone without meeting the rest is not very funny either. And then we have purely remote work, where people choose where to work and how to work. What we do like is getting together from time to time. Approximately once a month or every two months, the teams get together and one of the risks of teleworking is mitigated, which is the loss of team identity and the creation of trust,” says Méndez.

A study carried out by Microsoft has concluded that the productivity paranoia of managers and intermediate positions, caused by the feeling of loss of control over the work of employees, is one of the main reasons on which most of back to office policies. Víctor Méndez highlights the importance of trust in employees and their talent to successfully carry out your work, separating it from whether you are doing your job remotely or going to the office daily.

“We think that the values ​​that drive teleworking in general, and our employees, fit very well with the philosophy of a carpooling company: flexibility and trust. The performance of workers has little to do with whether they are present or not. It has to do with their commitment, with their well-being, with being able to combine their personal and work lives and with good management of objectives,” says the manager.

Return to the office in BlaBlaCar… if you want

However, although BlaBlaCar values ​​that each employee can choose the working day model that best suits their life, common sense must prevail and, For some positions it is simply not feasible to do all or part of the day remotely.

Víctor Méndez clarifies about these face-to-face positions that: “[…] There are some very, very, very specific positions. Where presence is needed due to the very nature of the position. In France, for example, we have a ticketing service for the bus service. Obviously, if you are selling tickets at a box office, it is not possible to telework.”





Itziar García, director of communication and institutional relations at BlaBlaCar for Iberia and Latin America, adds that, depending on the profile, “the flexibility of being able to live wherever you want as long as it makes sense prevails” and details: “in the Madrid office we have people of the Ukrainian offices that moved to Spain and continue with the same role. But, for example, it makes sense that the Office Manager profile has to come to the office or, as is my case, the institutional relations role in Iberia has to be located in Madrid, because institutional meetings are usually in Madrid.”

Companies that have maintained their commitment to teleworking, such as Shopify, highlight that one of the keys is to optimize and adapt internal processes to the working day model. “For me, one of the great advantages of teleworking, and one of the great enhancers of its effectiveness, is when you combine it with an asynchronous way of working. If you take the same processes and the same way of working that you had in an office to a remote space, what is going to happen is that you are going to spend the day on Zoom calls and you are not going to be more productive.”

From BlaBlaCar they ensure that their internal processes are summarized in three labels that indicate the nature of the task: Dream, Decide and Deliver. To generate ideas (Dream), to make decisions (Decide) and to follow up on those decisions or projects (Deliver).

“Dream is what we know by brainstorming and the idea of ​​knowing what the opinions of others are, the points of view of others to enrich that idea. The only objective of that point is to brainstorm and see perspectives different from yours. Instead of having several meetings, it is much more efficient and much more enriching to write what your idea is and ask the rest of the team asynchronously for their opinion and they will enrich this idea. Not to mention inclusivity, and I think it has traditionally happened that, in a meeting with people from different departments and ranks, in the end the same people always end up monopolizing the conversation. When done asynchronously, everyone has the same opportunity to participate and contribute, regardless of their rank or whether they are an extrovert or a more introverted person.”

The person in charge of BlaBlaCar points out that, for “Decide” type meetings, they prefer to adopt the same strategy that Jack Dorsey or Jeff Bezos used for their meetings, in which All members receive before the meetings all the information necessary to make decisionsso the process is optimized and the duration of meetings is reduced.

“Delivery” type issues are often resolved with a simple email. “In short, it is true that in certain environments, when you are in purely creative mode, live presence can help. But in general, with a process that is very well defined, it is even more efficient to do it asynchronously,” says Méndez.

The change from the in-person model to hybrid work or teleworking caught BlaBlaCar in the middle of construction of its new headquarters in Paris. Something that also happened to other large technology companies like Google, so we have asked their managers how this change in the hybrid or remote work modality affects their offices and if they have had to modify or transform their offices.

“The pandemic caught us building the new headquarters. When we realized the new reality, we adapted not only the extent of the workspace, but also the use of that space. The offices are now for people who want to go, because not everyone can or wants to work from home. There are some cases that can prevent working from home, which means we have jobs there. But the primary use of the office has changed. Now it is a meeting space, a space for creativity. It is a conversation space where people should interact. You shouldn’t go to your workplace, put on headphones and isolate yourself from the environment. As for the surface, the one we had initially designed was oversized for current needs, so part of it is being rented to small companies as coworking.”





New BlaBlaCar offices in Paris

Beyond BlaBlaCar’s headquarters, the shift to hybrid or remote work has also affected other headquarters. In Madrid, for example, office space has been reduced to adapt it to the real needs of the company with a greater weight of teleworking.

This change has also led the company to open up to other formulas included in the BlaBlaNomad program, which were not contemplated before 2020. The company uses coworking spaces in cities such as Lyon or Nantes in which employees who do not want to work in At home they have a space to work, without having to move near a BlaBlaCar headquarters.

Predicting the future in a technological environment is nothing short of reckless, but even so, we have asked Víctor Méndez which of the current labor and technological trends will be a reality in five years.

The head of engineering at BlaBlaCar indicates that one of the issues they are working on the most is the well-being of their staff, with alliances with other companies to train and prevent mental illnesses and tackle inequalities. Globally, the company has 52% men and 48% women, but in the most technical departments only one in four engineers is a woman.

“In five years we will be talking about teleworking. Sure. We would be talking a little more about our technological strength. Although we don’t have to wait five years for that, we can talk about it now. The main trend will be to see how the hybrid job market and the 100% remote model evolve by objectives. Then in five years we will have to see the evolution of generative artificial intelligence and how it affects the labor market. But hey, it’s early, too early to say,” predicts Méndez, pointing to the great technological challenge that the company is experiencing with Boost technology that uses AI algorithms.

The manager tells us that this technology allows trips to be optimized not only by joining users at the point of origin and end, but also by taking advantage of the intermediate points of the route to pick up or drop off users. “45% of trips already use Boost technology. This has enormous consequences for rural development, because these small towns would otherwise be disconnected, not to mention the environmental and demographic consequences.”

