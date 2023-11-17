Last December, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an alert about a drug called gabapentin. That month it had become the most prescribed medication in several states in the country. In May, it was the fifth most prescribed medication in the entire US. This drug, which is not an opioid, is also approved in Spain to treat epilepsy and pain related to nerve damage, called neuropathy.

But the main reason why people consume it is that it also acts as a sedative and combats chronic pain. Its relaxing effects have contributed to its demand growing by 50% in Spain in just four years. The problem is that most of those who consume it do so off-label and do not know its side effects.

What is it? Gabapentin is an analog of the natural brain chemical GABA (gamma-aminobutyric acid), which works as a tranquilizer, calming anxiety and reducing brain seizures. Both gabapentin and pregabalin are the two gabapentinoids currently marketed in Spain that are indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, neuropathic pain, diabetic neuropathy and postherpetic neuralgia. It is even indicated to treat generalized anxiety disorder.

But since it is considered non-addictive, various organizations and companies have promoted it as an alternative to opioids for chronic pain, those that have led the United States to an unprecedented health crisis due to overdoses of the now drug giant: fentanyl. .

Increase in demand in Spain. According to a report from the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS), the consumption of gabapentin and pregabalin between 2008 and 2016 increased by 17%. And another recent report from the consulting firm HMR indicates that its sales have increased by 50% in the last four years. More than a million boxes sold in the month of October alone.

However, a recent study published in Gaceta Sanitaria, the scientific journal of the Spanish Society of Public Health, ensures that half of those who consume them do so for purposes other than those approved. The same is happening in the US, where the FDA warns of its concern: “Our evaluation shows that prescriptions for these medications have grown, as well as their misuse and abuse.”

For other purposes. As we said before, This alert comes due to the widespread use of pregabalin and gabapentin in indications not authorized by the AEMPS in its technical sheet, such as low back pain, fibromyalgia, migraine and restless legs syndrome, among others. In fact, these drugs are called budweisser drugs (like the beer brand) because they also induce a state similar to that of drunkenness, which has amplified their recreational use (even more), generating health problems among those who consume them.

Side effects. Among the adverse effects described by health authorities are weight gain (increases appetite) and respiratory depression, which the FDA had already warned about. In addition, serious hematological disorders and the possibility of the appearance of cardiac malformations in the fetus and various complications during pregnancy have been described associated with pregabalin, whose use in pregnant women is not recommended. For all these reasons, in the United Kingdom, gabapentinoids became controlled substances in 2019.

What do the experts say? In the aforementioned article in the Health Gazette they emphasize the need to carry out a deprescription plan, so that only those who really need them take them. According to one of the authors, Amaya Echeverría, its expansion has a similar root to that of opiates in the US: “There has been great marketing by pharmaceutical companies, which have maximized the communication of their benefits and minimized that of their adverse effects.”

In this article in El País, Francisca González, pharmacovigilance expert at the Spanish Society of Family and Community Medicine (semFYC), explains that the exorbitant demand comes from the increasing restrictions on other drugs such as benzodiazepines and opiates: “When If you take it from one side, it is normally diverted to another. And many times, when the pain persists, they are combining several, which can lead to more problems,” he points out.

In that same article, Ancor Serrano, coordinator of the Neuropathic Pain Working Group of the Spanish Pain Society, emphasizes that “abuse is not as much a concern as the lack of effective pain medications.” And he insists that pain should be declared an “orphan disease” to give tax advantages to pharmaceutical companies that research new remedies.

Imagen: University of Illinois-Chicago

In Xataka | The US opioid crisis worsens: they fear the spread of a substance capable of knocking down an elephant