The video game industry is going through a difficult time for its workers. Yes, perhaps we have had great launches that have broken sales records, but even so several companies have decided to cut staff in several of their divisions. Fortunately, there are some that have taken another path by raising the salaries of their workers.

We are talking about ATLUS, a studio best known for being responsible for franchises such as Persona and Shin Megami Tensei. It was recently reported that this company made the decision to increase the salary of its employees. This is a measure that will not only benefit veterans of the company, since it will also apply to its new members.

According to a statement, ATLUS will increase the base salary of employees from ¥257,000 JPY to ¥300,000 JPY (approximately $1,977 USD at the current exchange rate). Thats not all! It turns out that, on average, the salary of all employees will increase by 15%.

The Persona saga has grown by leaps and bounds

Why will ATLUS raise the salary of all its employees?

Now, why did ATLUS make this decision while other companies are making significant cuts? As explained by the Japanese studio, this is a measure with which they intend to retain their talent in order to continue expanding globally.

“The starting salary of new graduates will increase from ¥257,000 JPY to ¥300,000 JPY, and the average annual income of current employees will increase by 15%. Furthermore, due to the strong development of overseas business, since fiscal 2021 we have been offering performance bonuses based on profits worldwide,” explained ATLUS.

Without a doubt, this news comes as a breath of fresh air at a very difficult time in the industry. Hopefully it will be a matter of time before more companies can follow suit to make the video game industry more sustainable for everyone involved.

