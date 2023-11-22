NVIDIA has just presented its financial results for the third quarter of the current fiscal year, which ended on October 29, and they are spectacular. It has earned 18.12 billion dollars, 206% more than during the same period of the previous fiscal year and 34% more than during the previous quarter. This economic performance is astonishing and leaves no doubt about the weight that hardware for artificial intelligence (AI) has in the business of the company led by Jensen Huang.

“Our solid growth reflects the industry’s transition from general-purpose processors to generative AI and GPU-accelerated computing,” Huang says in his company’s report. NVIDIA currently holds approximately 80% of the AI ​​chip market, and although it competes with AMD, Intel, Google or Amazon, nothing seems to indicate that its dominant position will be altered in the short or medium term.

This economic performance continues the good momentum that this company has been going through for several years. However, it invites us to do a second reading that is worth not overlooking. On November 16, a new package of US sanctions against China came into force that deeply affects NVIDIA’s business in the country led by Xi Jinping. The economic performance of its Chinese subsidiary is certainly going to be degraded, which is why the report that has just come to light has arrived at the best possible time.

NVIDIA weakens in China, although it will grow in the other relevant markets

Initially, the US Administration prohibited NVIDIA from selling its most advanced GPUs for AI, the A100 and H100 models, to its Chinese customers, so the company led by Jensen Huang cut its features and developed the A800 and H800 chips, which satisfied the requirements. requirements imposed by the US Government. However, since last November 16, it has not been able to deliver these latest solutions to its customers in China either. Not even its most powerful GPU, the GeForce RTX 4090, which can also be used for AI applications due to its capacity.

The company best placed to take over a good part of NVIDIA’s business in China is Huawei

Losing much of the Chinese market will inevitably hurt NVIDIA’s business, but there are several Chinese companies that are certainly already rubbing their hands. And they aspire to occupy the place in the demanding market for AI chips that until now was almost exclusively in the hands of this American company. The company best placed to take over a large part of NVIDIA’s business in China is Huawei, although not even this unfavorable situation seems to be capable of damaging the economic performance of Jensen Huang’s company from a global point of view.

NVIDIA predicts that the last quarter of the current fiscal year will be even better than the one it just left behind, which, as we have seen, has been spectacular. The latest US sanctions will have already impacted its economic results, which puts something obvious on the table: its performance in the other relevant markets in the short term will be able to compensate for its weakening in China. One last interesting note: during the quarter that just closed, NVIDIA made five times more revenue with its data center (AI) business than with its gaming hardware. That’s where it is.

Cover Image: NVIDIA

More information: NVIDIA | DigiTimes Asia

