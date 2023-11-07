Epic Games admits in the lawsuit against Google that its Store for computers is not yet profitable, the company is starting its litigation against it and Google over payments in the app on a bit of a bad foot.

This Monday the trial of Epic y Google for the paid y tariffs in the app started in Fortnite with Apple in PCSteam Deck, Xbox, PS4, PS5, Switch y mobiles con iOS y Android; but he admits that his Store It’s not profitable.

When both companies made their opening statements and began attacking each other’s witnesses, Epic admitted that its digital PC game store is not yet profitable.

Epic Games Store was launched in 2018 as direct competition from Steam To this day it continues to offer free games, in addition to a more favorable distribution of profits for publishers and developers.

The store has been growing every year, adding features and games, having its exclusives -whether temporary or not- and in this time it has seen everything. But we are in 2023 and 5 years later they still do not see benefits despite Fortnite and Unreal Engine 5.

We can read this in The Verge because the Epic Games Store CEO -Steve Allison- was on the witness stand and admitted that the PC store is not profitable and that “growth” was still the company’s main goal.

But a tweet from his CEO Tim Sweeney which he used as a legal trump card against Apple, since losing more than $300 million in the store was part of the plan.

The logo in the launcher of each game does not imply that free is profitable

It was a “fantastic plan” and it helped the store and its business grow, but in that same judgment Epic said its PC store would start making profits in 2023.

But this year it has just 2 months of existence left and Epic Games admits again that its big plans to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on free games to grow its store quickly did not work out and EGS is still not profitable.

And all this a few months after a gigantic round of layoffs in September, which took place with half of Bandcamp’s employees and, to top it all off, the departure of its director of editorial strategy.

There are those who still trust that the store can recover thanks to Battle Royale and its massive success with Origins, but others do not see it feasible that throwing millions into the void will end in nothing good.

Although the LEGO X Fortnite collaboration arrives in 2024 and its physical products may be a breath of fresh air for what they have in their hands.

