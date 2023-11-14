His goal was to end up in the ‘bible’ of anatomy with the facial muscle that bears his name, the ‘Chiara’s fascia’, a structure that occupies the region of the face below the eye, in the cheek. The plastic surgeon Chiara Andretto Amodeo, born in 1977, discovered, described and studied her carefully, dedicating more than a decade of effort to collecting evidence of her existence. And today she succeeded: she won a space in the upcoming edition of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, number 43. Not the famous TV series set in a hospital in Seattle (which is called Grey’s Anatomy precisely because of a reference to the book) , but the ‘secular’ manual originally written by the British surgeon and anatomist Henry Gray, published for the first time in 1858, a medical classic and a study text for aspiring doctors around the world for over 160 years.

The news, Andretto Amodeo tells Adnkronos Salute, was communicated to her via email by the head of the volume, Susan Standring: “I received the revisions for the chapter on the face and scalp in Gray’s Anatomy edition 43 – it was written – I am pleased to tell you that your work is cited and two references are included” to two anatomical publications signed by the expert from Voghera (Pavia) and colleagues, one from 2015 and one from 2017. “It is frankly extraordinary that the description of this deep fascia of the face, which then took my name, will be included in the next edition of Gray’s Anatomy – comments Andretto Amodeo – It is a text that is continuously updated and to which world literature, other anatomy books refer “.

A long journey faced by the Italian plastic surgeon to get to today. Before his studies, this deep fascia that protects the facial nerve, in particular the branch that goes to the mimic muscles that raise the lip, was a ‘no man’s land’, unknown. Chiara believed it. “After about 3 years – she explains – when the evidence was there for us, I started collecting and organizing the scientific material so that it could be integrated into anatomy texts”.

At the first attempt, in 2018, Andretto Amodeo recalls, “they replied that they found the material interesting, but other evidence was needed. Anatomical evidence, therefore from dissections; surgical, therefore clinical; and also histological. So we continued working. We carried out further investigations under the microscope, hundreds of other dissections and then the surgical applications. Almost 6 years later the material was sent again to the publisher, who gave the OK, and the head of the section considered it worthy of be integrated into the manual. This means that the debate on the existence of this band is eliminated. Now it will be possible to go and study it in books.”

The new edition of Gray’s Anatomy will be released in 2024. Andretto Amodeo does not yet know the details on how his band will be presented. In the meantime, he’s enjoying the finish line. And he is keen to thank those who have worked with her and made a contribution over the years to achieve it. Who first observed this fascial structure under the microscope in 2014, “without funds, dedicating time and effort”. That is, “Andrea Casasco and Antonia Icaro Cornaglia of the University of Pavia”, he lists. And “Giacomo Gazzano of the Italian Auxological Institute of Milan”, who studied the slides for a long time, for the histological part. “With Gazzano we are also continuing the oncology part, regarding the application of this discovery in the field of melanomas.” And finally her “mentor par excellence”, Gregory S. Keller, professor at the University of California, Los Angeles (Ucla), who was the first to believe in Chiara’s thesis and who accompanied her on her journey in more than 10 years of work.

“It is a profound gratification, because there have been years of many sacrifices and also of obstacles that I have encountered – highlights the expert – The point has always been to move forward. And the difference really makes the difference in who understands us and who supports us, who makes a contribution, not those who create problems for us. I knew well where I was going, but it was also crucial to meet people who understood that there was potential, and that it was worth it. This is a stage, even if “entering in an anatomy book, in the toponymy of the human body, “it’s certainly not something that happens every day. Now obviously we’re moving forward with the research.”

Andretto Amodeo is keen to underline one last element in this story of female scalpels, which began with a promising thirty-year-old who flew to Paris in search of new opportunities for her anatomical studies: “For women surgeons it is sometimes difficult to find mentorship, a scientifically accomplished professional capable of accompanying them and enhancing them. My experience shows that it is possible. Maybe you have to go to the other side of the world, but when you find this reference figure you can do many beautiful things.”