Nearly 100 people have died in floods in Somalia over the past two months, according to the country’s Sonna news agency. The heavy rains began at the beginning of October, influenced above all by the effects of “El Niño”, the set of atmospheric phenomena that occurs periodically in the Pacific Ocean and influences the climate of much of the planet. The rains affected the entire Horn of Africa, but the greatest damage occurred in Somalia, where 96 deaths have been reported so far. The Somali government estimates that around 700,000 people have had to flee their homes since the floods began.