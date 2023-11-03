Good results in general, but many chiaroscuros in Apple’s economic data in the third quarter of 2023. It has earned 89.5 billion dollars (84.29 billion euros), compared to 90.1 billion in 2022. It can be considered a success, taking into account the time of inflation and wars we are experiencing. But Tim Cook has reason to worry. And a lot.

Let’s start with the good. The sales income of iPhone have reached $43.8 billion in the third quarter of 2023the highest figure in its history in this quarter.

Even better in the section Services, which includes Apple TV+, Apple Music, and many others. Here Apple has broken the absolute record, with 22.3 billion dollarscompared to 19.1 billion last year.

iPad and Mac, in free fall

“Today Apple is pleased to report record September quarter revenue for iPhone and all-time revenue record for Services,” says Tim Cook, in the press release.

“We now have the most powerful product lineup in our history heading into the holiday season, including the iPhone 15 range and our first carbon-neutral Apple Watch models, an important milestone in our efforts to make all Apple products carbon-neutral. carbon neutral by 2030”.

The good news for Apple ends here, since The rest of the businesses accumulate falls, compared to last year.

The wearables, home devices and accessories section, which includes the Apple Watch, AirPod headphones and its HomePod speakers, reduces its revenue from 9.6 billion to 9.3 billion dollars, compared to 2022. A stagnation that does not seem worrying… unless it is maintained.

The worst economic data comes from your computing devices. iPad revenue was $6.4 billion, up from $7.1 billion last year. The debacle comes with the Mac, which has fallen 34% in one year: from 11.5 billion to 7.6 billion dollars.

It seems that the Apple M1 and M2 processors have not been the revolution that Apple thought, at least in sales. Or perhaps it is that their prices are too high for the time of economic and vital uncertainty that we live in.

Economic data for the third quarter of 2023 shows that Apple’s future is in the iPhone and Services. It will continue betting on the iPad and Macs, but they are becoming more and more irrelevant economically. They don’t even reach 10% of their income.