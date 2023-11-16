Suara.com – The Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) through the Directorate General (Ditjen) of Highways in four years (2020-2023) has completed 728.85 kilometers (km) of toll roads. With details in 2020-2022, the length is 511.11 km, and the achievements until October 2023 are 217.8 km.

Director General of Highways Hedy Rahadian explained that toll road sections that will be completed in 2023 include Cisumdawu Toll Road Sections 1-3, Cibitung–Cilincing Toll Road (Telaga Asih – Taruma Jaya Section), Sigli – Banda Aceh Toll Road Section 2, Binjai – Langsa Toll Road (Binjai – Stabat Section), Lubuklinggau – Curup – Bengkulu Toll Road (Bengkulu – Taba Penanjung Section), Pekanbaru – Padang Toll Road (Pekanbaru – Bangkinang Section), and Manado – Bitung Toll Road.

Meanwhile, toll road sections that are on-going or still under construction in 2023 include the IKN Toll Road, Serpong – Balaraja Toll Road Section 1B, and Kuala Tanjung – Tebing Tinggi – Parapat Toll Road Section 1-2.

“We will continue to complete the RPJMN mandate until the end of 2024. Primarily to improve national road connectivity through the completion of the Pansela Java road and bridge, borders on Kalimantan and Papua, support for the National Capital City (IKN), road and bridge support for 5 DPSP, support “roads and bridges on the 3T Islands (Frontier, Outermost and Disadvantaged), and Trans Papua-West Papua roads and bridges, as well as the completion of the Trans Sumatra toll road with BPJT,” explained Hedy in a written statement on Thursday, (16/11/2023) .

Apart from that, Bina Marga is also trying to accelerate the increase in regional road connectivity through Presidential Instruction Number 3 of 2023.

He further explained that the PUPR Ministry continues to strive to accelerate the construction of a number of roads, bridges and toll roads in various regions in Indonesia. This is done in order to increase connectivity between regions and improve the community’s economy.

The toll road has been built by the Directorate General of Highways, Ministry of PUPR. (Doc: Ministry of PUPR)

Hedy said, the Directorate General of Highways is committed to implementing Major Projects in accordance with the mandate of Presidential Decree 18 of 2020 concerning RPJMN 2020-2024. Apart from that, the Directorate General of Highways also manages regular projects and assignments. In the 2022 Fiscal Year (FY), the Directorate General of Highways succeeded in absorbing a budget of IDR 54.4 trillion or 93.71% with a physical realization of 96.13%.

“The budget allocation ceiling for the Directorate General of Highways for Fiscal Year 2023 is IDR 49.31 trillion. “Given that there are several new project assignments and the completion of major projects, this will increase gradually to IDR 78.96 trillion by November 2023,” said Hedy.

This addition is related to the completion of other assigned projects such as IKN, KIT Batang, Cianjur Disaster Management amounting to IDR 1.412 trillion, JTTS Construction Support amounting to IDR 2.490 Trillion, Regional Road Presidential Instruction amounting to IDR 14.64 Trillion, SBSN Launching amounting to IDR 1.58 Trillion, Launch and Acceleration of PHLN IDR 2.70 Trillion, and LMAN IDR 6.37 Trillion).

“To date (14 November 2023), the Directorate General of Highways has absorbed IDR 47.66 trillion, which is around 60.36% or more than half of the total allocated budget with physical progress of 71.42%,” said Hedy.