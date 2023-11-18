At least 130 people have died in Kenya, Somalia and Ethiopia – in the Horn of Africa region, which occupies the north-eastern part of the continent – due to a series of intense rainfall that began last October.

In Somalia, the National Disaster Management Agency said 51 people have died so far, but there is a possibility the number could rise as many people remain missing. Some areas of the country are inaccessible because the water has completely blocked the roads and bridges: the Agency is trying to recover them with rescue boats and helicopters. Since the beginning of November, almost 800,000 people have had to leave their homes, according to the United Nations Refugee Agency.

In Kenya the rains have caused over 50 deaths, and around 30 thousand people have been displaced. In Ethiopia, around 30 people have died, including some children.