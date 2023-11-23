Since the beginning of the war between Hamas and Israel, the population of the Gaza Strip has often been isolated from the rest of the world. Internet blackouts have been frequent, caused by voluntary interruptions imposed by the Israeli army or by technical problems linked to bombings, the electricity network has not been functioning for over a month and the fuel that powers the emergency generators is increasingly scarce and hard to find. Using electronic devices to get information is therefore often impossible or very complex.

In this context, transistor radios have become very popular and used again: they are portable, they can be powered with simple batteries that last quite a long time, they receive the most common frequency modulation (FM) radio transmissions, but often also those in amplitude modulation (or medium wave, AM) that cover longer distances. For the over two million Palestinians in the Strip, radios are the only source of information that is always available, even when internet connections don’t work.

According to the Palestinian Journalists’ Union, 24 radio stations operated in the Gaza Strip before the war: none of them are currently capable of transmitting continuously. Some broadcaster offices and repeaters were destroyed or damaged by Israeli bombing, while other radio stations stopped due to lack of fuel and therefore electricity.

Some, like Al-Quds Radio, manage to continue broadcasting, but without being able to guarantee continuity, others have been unreachable for weeks, like Al Aqsa Radio, which was managed by Hamas as well as Al Aqsa TV, whose satellite broadcasts were blocked after pressure from the Israeli government.

As also reported by the Palestinian journalist Sami al Ajrami on Repubblica, Palestinians mainly tune in to stations that broadcast from the West Bank, and in particular from Ramallah. Here they look for news on the bombings and on the developments of possible negotiations for a truce, but also information necessary for the difficult daily life in the Strip. The radio stations broadcast the news from Al Jazeera and other satellite channels in Arabic, thus making them accessible to those who can no longer use televisions. In the Strip you can also hear Israeli radios, which are listened to by those who understand Hebrew.

Furthermore, since 1 November the British public company BBC has launched a radio for emergency services dedicated to Gaza: it broadcasts in Arabic, is part of the Radio World Service and programs every day, at 7 in the morning and at 5 in the afternoon (time of Gaza) a newsletter with the latest developments in the war, but also warnings and advice for recovering food, water, aid and shelter from the bombings (when possible). The BBC has a long history of radio broadcasting in emergency situations, dating back to the Second World War but which has also had recent applications: similar radio stations were put on the air in 2014, during the previous war in the Strip, but also in Sudan in May 2023, a few weeks after the civil war began.

The BBC produces news in newsrooms in London and Cairo and broadcasts on medium wave from Limassol, Cyprus, using a transmitter already used in the past to cover areas of the Middle East. It also had an Arabic radio station which operated from 1938 until January 2023: it was started to counter the broadcast of anti-British propaganda begun in 1934 by the fascist government in Italy. Radio Bari reached Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Palestine and other areas on the Red Sea with medium waves.

The BBC’s Arabic programming, the company’s first in a foreign language, was canceled a few months ago as part of a cost-cutting policy by the Conservative government. Transmission via medium wave is also a reversal of the trend compared to the company’s desire to move increasingly towards digital. As in other wars, in this one too internet transmission has proven to have limits.