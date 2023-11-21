NVIDIA reigns supreme in the artificial intelligence (AI) hardware industry. AMD, Intel, Google and Amazon are some of the large companies that compete with it to get a good piece of the very juicy cake that is the artificial intelligence chip market. However, all of them they are light years away in terms of market share of the company led by Jensen Huang, which currently accounts for close to 80% of this industry.

This overwhelming dominance comes from the anticipation with which NVIDIA knew how to foresee that the AI ​​chip market would soon explode. In any case, the experts’ forecasts predict something that we users can easily intuit if we observe in which direction many large corporations are moving. The ones I mentioned in the previous paragraph are some of them, but there are many more that are building their business structure on AI. OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, is one of them.

The consulting firm TrendForce has published a very interesting report in which it assures that OpenAI will need to support ChatGPT’s artificial intelligence engine in the future with more than 30,000 AI chips. This calculation has been made taking into account that this organization used approximately 20,000 of these chips as of 2020 during the training process of its software. It’s reasonable to assume that it will acquire NVIDIA’s cutting-edge chips, but it’s possible that some of Jensen Huang’s company’s customers will switch to one of its main competitors.

AMD is elbowing its way

A few days ago NVIDIA presented its most powerful AI chip, the H200 GPU. This beast is implemented on the Hopper architecture and has no less than 141 GB of HBM3E type VRAM. According to its creators, this processor delivers twice the performance of its predecessor, the H100 chip, when faced with the inference tasks required by complex language models, so it is possible that in the coming months many NVIDIA customers will become with the.

AMD’s MI300X GPU is superior to NVIDIA’s H100 chip in terms of performance per watt and performance per dollar

However, there are several alternatives to NVIDIA AI chips, and one of them shines brightly: AMD’s MI300X GPU. Eric Wu, a Tesla software engineer expert in artificial intelligence, has realized that this AMD proposal es superior al chip H100 from NVIDIA in terms of performance per watt and performance per dollar. Furthermore, despite having almost twice as many transistors as the H100 GPU, the MI300X chip is only 25% larger thanks to the lithography used by TSMC in its manufacturing.

Despite all this, NVIDIA has two great assets in its hands. One of them, the most compelling, is CUDA, a platform that brings together a programming model and a set of development tools that are being used by many AI companies. Putting it aside to bet on hardware from AMD or any other company will not be easy to accept for companies that work with NVIDIA hardware. And, in addition, the latter has the boost that the new H200 GPU will presumably give it. Even so, it is evident that Jensen Huang and his acolytes are not going to be able to relax in the slightest if they want to defend the comfortable position they find themselves in right now.

