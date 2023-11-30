The recent increase in tourism in the archipelago of the Faroe Islands, between the Atlantic Ocean and the Norwegian Sea, has led to the introduction of tolls to access the paths that lead to many panoramic points of the area: in fact, all of them are part of the property private individuals and those who own them, mostly farmers, are exploiting a right-of-way code dating back to the Middle Ages to manage visitor access. It is an initiative that serves partly to protect nature and partly to earn something from it, but which not all local people seem to agree with.

The Faroe Islands (Fær Øer with the Danish alphabet) are a group of islands located approximately 320 kilometers north of Scotland, west of southern Norway and south-east of Iceland; they belong to Denmark but like Greenland they are autonomous in almost all aspects of internal politics. They have around 55 thousand inhabitants, a very rainy climate and are known above all for their sheep farms and the green landscape, interspersed with lakes, rivers and rocky peaks or cliffs. The Guardian reported that in the last eight years the number of tourists in the archipelago has more or less doubled also thanks to the attention obtained on social networks: its islands are visited by around 110 thousand tourists every year, including the 40 thousand who arrive on cruises, especially between June and August.

Until a few years ago, anyone could travel freely on the paths of the Faroes and visit the main points of natural interest. With the increase in tourism, however, things have changed, and many owners of the land that include these paths have introduced tolls based on the 1298 code known as the “Sheep Letter”, which established among other things the rules for recognition of compensation in case of violation of private property. Simply put, if you want to go on excursions to these points of interest you now have to pay, otherwise you risk being fined. However, you can freely follow the paths that connect the various locations.

Places where you have to pay a toll include Lake Leitisvatn (also known as Sørvágsvatn), which appears to float above the Trælanípan cliffs, and the route to the Dunnesdrangar sea stacks, which is just a few kilometers away on the Vágar island. Normally at the beginning of the paths there are special letter boxes where you can insert the requested money, but you can often also pay with debit and credit cards. Access to the paths costs the equivalent of around twenty euros per person for routes that are sometimes just a few kilometres, and in some cases the prices are even higher: from this year, for example, to go to Dunnesdrangar it is mandatory to be accompanied by a guide and book an excursion starting from 450 Danish crowns each, 60 euros.

The island of Mykines, the westernmost of the archipelago, has instead introduced a mandatory entry fee ranging from 30 to 70 euros depending on the season and has limited access to the area where puffins nest, such as form of compensation for the disturbance to agricultural activities and local fauna. It is thought that from next year a toll will also be introduced to reach Slættaratindur, the highest peak in the archipelago, which is more than 880 meters above sea level.

In fact, the accesses to the paths are almost never completely blocked because the local inhabitants rely on the good faith of the visitors and generally the number of people in the most frequented points remains under one hundred per day, but there are also those who don’t pay. In October, for example, two tourists were reported to the local police and fined just under 150 euros each for having set off on the path that leads to a lighthouse without paying the required toll. According to a local farmer quoted by local public TV Kringvarp Føroya, the two had been informed, but still refused to pay.

The tourists were headed to the Kallur lighthouse, which is located in the far north of Kalsoy Island and is internationally famous because it is the place where the scene of the supposed death of the James Bond character at the end of the film No Time to Die. To commemorate the scene, the owner of the land, Jóhannus Kallsgarð, had placed a plaque dedicated to the most famous secret agent of cinema, with the result of attracting thousands of new visitors. Kallsgarð therefore introduced a toll to maintain the trail and decided to allow access only during the day.

The head of the Visit Norðoy site, Theresa Turidardóttir Kreutzmann, defined it as a “necessary” measure both for the protection of nature and for the safety of hikers, given that last year alone twelve people had hurt themselves by tripping or slipping along the route.

Currently in the Faroes, tourism brings in the equivalent of around 115 million euros per year, equal to 6 percent of the archipelago’s GDP, and for some farmers tolls have become an important source of revenue. Both Kallsgarð and some local tourist operators believe it is right that the owners of the land have their earnings from tourism: however, there are those who complain about the idea of ​​having to pay to see nature, also because, unlike the area of Kallur lighthouse, in some cases the toll is required from both tourists and locals.

A survey commissioned at the end of 2022 by the Visit Faroe Islands website says that for eight out of ten Faroese people the rules for the right of passage should be reviewed. According to the survey, the number of participants was not specified, the majority of local residents say that owners should not charge. In 2019, when the first tolls were introduced, the Ramblers’ Association was born, an association that is putting pressure on local politicians to find a different solution to the issue.

Høgni Hoydal, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade and Deputy Prime Minister of the Faroe Islands, said that the issue will be addressed in parliament. He also added that “if tourists pay a toll, or an environmental tax, then we must ensure that this money is used to protect nature” and that in his opinion no one should charge something “without offering a service”.

