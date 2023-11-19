Suara.com – The 10th and 12th Vice Presidents, Jusuf Kalla alias JK admitted that he agreed with Presidential Candidate (Capres) Ganjar Pranowo who gave President Joko Widodo alias Jokowi a report card score of 5 regarding law enforcement. He said this assessment refers to recent events at the Constitutional Court (MK).

It is known that the former Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court, Anwar Usman, was declared to have committed a serious violation by the Honorary Council of the Constitutional Court (MKMK) after changing the requirements for candidates for President and Vice President so that those under 40 years of age were allowed as long as they had previously been or were currently regional heads.

According to him, the problems at the Constitutional Court cannot be taken lightly because they relate to the future fate of the nation.

Former Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court Anwar Usman giving a press statement at the Constitutional Court Building, Jakarta, Wednesday (8/11/2023). (Suara.com/Alfian Winanto)

“Pak Ganjar said 5 like that, right (the report card for Jokowi). Yes, I think you might also agree with that. Especially because of the recent situation, right? This is what determines the nation in the future, it is very important,” said JK at his residence, Kebayoran Baru, Jakarta South, Sunday (19/11/2023).

He believes that the vision of a golden Indonesia 2045, as often promoted by the government, really needs to be supported. However, to make this happen, state officials need to be neutral in elections.

“But the condition is to be fair, to be neutral, if not, then this nation will have problems,” he explained.

Presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo gave a press statement after holding a closed meeting with the 10th and 12th Vice Presidents of the Republic of Indonesia, Jusuf Kalla or JK at his residence in the South Jakarta area, Sunday (19/11/2023). (Suara.com/Fakhri)

In the same place, Ganjar admitted that giving Jokowi a red report card was based on the aspirations of the community.

“When it comes to assessment, there are many voices from the public who have come to us and everyone is talking about legal certainty, about law enforcement, about how the law must really be straight,” he said.

“Well, of course with the last incident, the numbers are not like before, aka the scores have dropped,” he concluded.