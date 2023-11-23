loading…

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen. Photo/Illustration

TEL AVIV – Minister of Foreign Affairs Israel Eli Cohen has sent a letter to UN Security Council which contained an “explicit warning” about the possibility of a “regional war” due to the situation in Lebanon south. That’s what Israeli media Channel 12 Israel reported.

Cohen warned in the “extraordinary” letter that if Security Council Resolution 1701 is not fully implemented and the presence of Hezbollah’s Radwan Unit continues on the border, and if the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) does not use all its capabilities to prevent an illegal military presence south of the River A litany of “regional wars” could break out.

“In the interests of regional stability and preventing further escalation – upcoming UN Security Council discussions must adopt a fundamentally different approach to ending the serious violations committed by Hezbollah and other terrorist organizations on the border,” Cohen wrote as quoted by Middle East Monitor, Friday (24/11/2023).

Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended Israel’s war in Lebanon in 2006, stipulated that Hezbollah should not operate in southern Lebanon and that the entire southern Lebanese region should be free from any armed presence and weapons other than those of the Lebanese government.

UNIFIL’s mission, which acts as a buffer between Lebanon and Israel in the border area, is to implement Resolution 1701.

Earlier this month, United States (US) envoy Amos Hochstein issued a veiled warning to Lebanon of a fate similar to the Gaza war if escalation in the border region with Israel continues, and stressed the need to implement UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

(ian)