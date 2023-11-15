Taiwan’s two main opposition parties have announced that they will present a single candidate in the presidential elections on January 13th. The Kuomintang, the country’s largest conservative party, and the Taiwan People’s Party, the center party and third most voted in the latest 2020 elections, have announced that they will announce their candidate on November 18, based on the results of a poll that began last week and still ongoing. The Kuomintang nominated Hou Yu-ih, current mayor of New Taipei City and former police chief, while the Taiwan People’s Party nominated Ko Wen-je, former mayor of the capital Taipei and founder of the party.

At the moment, the party currently in government, the Democratic Progressive Party, is clearly favored in the elections, having nominated incumbent vice-president Lai Ching-te as a candidate (by law, president Tsai Ing-wen, in office for two terms, cannot run for one third). A single candidate from the Kuomintang and Taiwan People’s Party seems to be the only way for the opposition to have any chance of winning the elections.

At the center of the electoral debate is, among other things, the question of the relations that Taiwan should have with the Chinese government. The island of Taiwan is effectively an independent state but China claims it as its own territory, and relations between the two countries have worsened significantly in recent years. President Tsai Ing-wen’s party rather assertively claims Taiwan’s autonomy, while both the Kuomintang and the Taiwan People’s Party believe it is necessary to maintain close or at least friendly relations with the People’s Republic of China, although they do not support the need of reunification, a hypothesis that is very unpopular among Taiwanese citizens.