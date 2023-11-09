On Thursday morning, the Socialist Party (PSOE) of outgoing Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and the centre-right Catalan independence party Junts per Catalunya led by Carles Puigdemont reached an agreement to form the next government in Spain, after two months of negotiations. The central point of the agreement concerns the possibility that the organizers of the 2017 referendum for the independence of Catalonia, including Puigdemont himself, will obtain an amnesty: it was the main condition set by Junts to support Sánchez’s government.

The agreement was signed during a ceremony in Brussels, Belgium, where Puigdemont is located: the Junts leader cannot go to Spain, where an arrest warrant is still active against him. The agreement provides that Junts undertakes to vote in favor of the re-election of Pedro Sánchez and that in exchange the PSOE promotes an amnesty law which, if approved in parliament, will block the ongoing trials and cancel the sentences already issued for all leaders involved, including Puigdemont.

The government coalition led by Sánchez, in addition to the PSOE and Junts, will also include left-wing parties such as Sumar and other regionalist parties such as Bildu, a Basque autonomist formation. The vote of confidence in the Spanish parliament should be held early next week. For Sánchez, having managed to form a government agreement, unlike the centre-right parties, is an unexpected success in many ways: the PSOE had entered the July elections at a clear disadvantage, but Sánchez had managed to make a notable comeback over the Party Popolare, the main centre-right formation.

Negotiations on the government seemed to be close to conclusion already last week, but then the two parties postponed a conference already scheduled in Brussels, where two delegations from Junts and PSOE have been for weeks. However, the growing protests in Spain carried out by right-wing opposition parties, the opinions of some judges on the unconstitutionality of the amnesty and the approaching date of November 27, the last day to form a new government before otherwise having to return elections, they convinced both parties to complete the process.

The granting of the amnesty was and is considered controversial by many, including some PSOE politicians. In recent weeks, it had also become the object of increasingly extreme protests carried out by right-wing parties, who hoped to put pressure to prevent the formation of a new Sánchez government after having failed to create a centre-right one. The accusation made by the right is that Sánchez is using the amnesty only to guarantee his own political survival, that the initiative violates the Constitution and that it encourages Catalan independentists to attempt a new secession, threatening the territorial unity of Spain.

Demonstrations against the amnesty had been going on for weeks in many Spanish cities: they had been organized mainly by the Popular Party, and were well attended and quite peaceful. In recent days, however, they had become more violent due to the increasingly active role of the far-right party Vox, whose leader, Santiago Abascal, had called for a “permanent, constant and growing mobilization” against the amnesty. The protests had culminated in a few days of clashes between the police and demonstrators in front of the Socialist Party headquarters in Madrid: the police had used rubber bullets and smoke bombs to disperse some of the demonstrators who had tried to cross the barriers around the PSOE headquarters .

Tuesday’s clashes, the most violent and participatory of the week, were defined by La Vanguardia as “a real pitched battle”: 39 people were injured, including 29 police officers, and seven people were arrested for public disorder. The violence of the clashes in recent days has caused a certain division even among right-wing forces, and forced the leader of the Popular Party, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, to express a lukewarm condemnation.